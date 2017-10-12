VIDEO OF THE MONTH

Oct 12, 2017 admin Uncategorized 0
#RenaultAlaskan
Video of new Renault Alaskan Pick-up in action in Slovenia, shot by drone in high-definition, with Fleet Transport’s Editor, Jarlath Sweeney behind the wheel:
https://www.renaultalaskantestdrives.com/michael-jarlath-sweeney/
Renault Alaskan, is a new one-tonne pick-up truck that features a stunning look that incorporates a muscular front-end. Styled to be robust and comfortable, Alaskan delivers exceptional driving comfort, enhanced with an innovative five-link rear suspension created by Nissan, Renault’s Alliance partner, for its Navara.
Alaskan combines outstanding off-road ability and best-in-class fuel economy with the Group Renault 2.3-litre dCi engine. In addition to meeting the needs of professional customers, it aims to be the perfect companion for leisure use and everyday motoring.
