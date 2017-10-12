 

VIDEO OF THE MONTH

#RenaultAlaskan

Video of new Renault Alaskan Pick-up in action in Slovenia, shot by drone in high-definition, with Fleet Transport’s Editor, Jarlath Sweeney behind the wheel:

https://www.renaultalaskantestdrives.com/michael-jarlath-sweeney/

Renault Alaskan, is a new one-tonne pick-up truck that features a stunning look that incorporates a muscular front-end. Styled to be robust and comfortable, Alaskan delivers exceptional driving comfort, enhanced with an innovative five-link rear suspension created by Nissan, Renault’s Alliance partner, for its Navara.

Alaskan combines outstanding off-road ability and best-in-class fuel economy with the Group Renault 2.3-litre dCi engine. In addition to meeting the needs of professional customers, it aims to be the perfect companion for leisure use and everyday motoring.

Western Rail Corridor must be included in new Capital Plan
