VIDEO OF THE MONTH

Video of new Renault Alaskan Pick-up in action in Slovenia, shot by drone in high-definition, with Fleet Transport’s Editor, Jarlath Sweeney behind the wheel:

https://www.renaultalaskantestdrives.com/michael-jarlath-sweeney/

Renault Alaskan, is a new one-tonne pick-up truck that features a stunning look that incorporates a muscular front-end. Styled to be robust and comfortable, Alaskan delivers exceptional driving comfort, enhanced with an innovative five-link rear suspension created by Nissan, Renault’s Alliance partner, for its Navara.

Alaskan combines outstanding off-road ability and best-in-class fuel economy with the Group Renault 2.3-litre dCi engine. In addition to meeting the needs of professional customers, it aims to be the perfect companion for leisure use and everyday motoring.