Top grade for P&O Ferrymasters reefers in BRC foodstuffs audit

Aug 10, 2017 admin Uncategorized 0
Pan-European supply chain solutions provider P&O Ferrymasters, which operates from more than 20 strategic locations in 12 European countries, has achieved a top-grade AA rating for its Europoort-based (NL) reefer trailer operation in an audit for British Retail Consortium (BRC) Storage & Distribution recertification to the revised Issue No. 3 standard.
The independent audit covers the transport of chilled, frozen and temperature-controlled packed food products by the Europoort reefer trailer fleet, which serves Benelux, Germany and the UK. The assessment is valid until next June and has been published on the BRC website.
Earlier this year the company’s Dover and Amsterdam foodstuffs operations were awarded BRC Agents & Brokers global standard for the distribution of chilled, frozen and ambient packed products and food packaging materials. The certifications meet the requirements of all current clients and will enable further development of activity in this sector.
*P&O Ferrymasters is the specialist logistics division of P&O Ferries, which sails on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. The company’s integrated road and rail links across Europe include a P&O Ferrymasters-owned rail terminal in Oradea, northern Romania, which became operational last year and will facilitate the onward movement of goods via the Silk Road.
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
May 22, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
May 02, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Aug 10, 2017 0Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive of the...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz chose Belgium as the venue to launch a...
Jul 26, 2017 0The arrival of the first right hand drive (RHD) 7900e full...
Jul 26, 2017 0VDL has been manufacturing the CITEA city bus for many...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz Coach Sales at EvoBus (UK) has supplied the...
Aug 03, 2017 0Kerrigan Mechanical (Athboy, County Westmeath) is one of...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Aug 09, 2017 0China’s Dongfeng Race Team edged out MAPFRE by just 56...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...