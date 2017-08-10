Top grade for P&O Ferrymasters reefers in BRC foodstuffs audit

Pan-European supply chain solutions provider P&O Ferrymasters, which operates from more than 20 strategic locations in 12 European countries, has achieved a top-grade AA rating for its Europoort-based (NL) reefer trailer operation in an audit for British Retail Consortium (BRC) Storage & Distribution recertification to the revised Issue No. 3 standard.

The independent audit covers the transport of chilled, frozen and temperature-controlled packed food products by the Europoort reefer trailer fleet, which serves Benelux, Germany and the UK. The assessment is valid until next June and has been published on the BRC website.

Earlier this year the company’s Dover and Amsterdam foodstuffs operations were awarded BRC Agents & Brokers global standard for the distribution of chilled, frozen and ambient packed products and food packaging materials. The certifications meet the requirements of all current clients and will enable further development of activity in this sector.

*P&O Ferrymasters is the specialist logistics division of P&O Ferries, which sails on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. The company’s integrated road and rail links across Europe include a P&O Ferrymasters-owned rail terminal in Oradea, northern Romania, which became operational last year and will facilitate the onward movement of goods via the Silk Road.