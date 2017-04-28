 

Test Drive Opportunities at Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference

Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference
| Tuesday 9 May 2017 | Citywest Hotel, Dublin |

In association with Iveco and Emerald Truck & Van test drive opportunities of the following vehicles will be available immediately after the Conference and Lunch (from 1.30 p.m.) at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. Please bring your Drivers Licence.

  • Iveco Stralis NP (CNG)
  • Iveco Daily NP (CNG)
  • Iveco Eurocargo NP (CNG)

Book your slot now by contacting
Anne Marie | 086 1451330 | events@fleet.ie
Orla | 086 2439239 | orla@fleet.ie

 

Revenue seizes 6,000 litres of Laundered Fuel in Mayo
