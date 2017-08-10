Picture of the Week | New Ford Trucks Series starts “sharing the load” with European Customers

*Lisa King: “Our Eastern European market operation has started”

Equipped with the new-generation 480hp Ecotorq Euro 6 engines, new Ford Trucks are now on sale across Eastern European markets and beyond. The new Ford Trucks incorporate additional efficiency and technology features, and are equipped with Lane Departure Warning System, and Active Emergency Braking System.

Lisa King, Deputy General Manager, Ford Otosan (Turkey) said: “At Ford Trucks, we offer the highest competitive products and services while we are also working on building a strong infrastructure for sales and after sales network. Enhancing the brand value of Ford Trucks is important in reaching the levels we desire both in Turkey and around the world. Our dealership network is ongoing in total 29 countries in the Middle East, North and Sub-saharan Africa, Russia, the Turkic Republics and most recently in Eastern Europe.”

Lisa added, “Our Eastern European dealership structure has become operational within 2016 and is now our top priority market. We have assigned dealerships in 7 countries in Eastern Europe, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Macedonia. Within our expansion plans are 8 more countries, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus. We have also developed our service network in the region, including Western Europe to provide high quality assistance to our customers. Supported by our European journey that we will enhance with Euro 6 engines, our long-term goal is to be able to export one out of every three vehicles we manufacture and sell half of our export vehicles to European markets.”

Ford Trucks are offered in rigid, tractor-unit and construction platforms.