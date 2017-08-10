Picture of the Week | New Ford Trucks Series starts “sharing the load” with European Customers

Aug 10, 2017 admin Uncategorized 0
*Lisa King: “Our Eastern European market operation has started”
Equipped with the new-generation 480hp Ecotorq Euro 6 engines, new Ford Trucks are now on sale across Eastern European markets and beyond. The new Ford Trucks incorporate additional efficiency and technology features, and are equipped with Lane Departure Warning System, and Active Emergency Braking System.
Lisa King, Deputy General Manager, Ford Otosan (Turkey) said: “At Ford Trucks, we offer the highest competitive products and services while we are also working on building a strong infrastructure for sales and after sales network. Enhancing the brand value of Ford Trucks is important in reaching the levels we desire both in Turkey and around the world. Our dealership network is ongoing in total 29 countries in the Middle East, North and Sub-saharan Africa, Russia, the Turkic Republics and most recently in Eastern Europe.”
Lisa added, “Our Eastern European dealership structure has become operational within 2016 and is now our top priority market. We have assigned dealerships in 7 countries in Eastern Europe, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Macedonia. Within our expansion plans are 8 more countries, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus. We have also developed our service network in the region, including Western Europe to provide high quality assistance to our customers. Supported by our European journey that we will enhance with Euro 6 engines, our long-term goal is to be able to export one out of every three vehicles we manufacture and sell half of our export vehicles to European markets.”
Ford Trucks are offered in rigid, tractor-unit and construction platforms.
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
May 22, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
May 02, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Aug 10, 2017 0Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive of the...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz chose Belgium as the venue to launch a...
Jul 26, 2017 0The arrival of the first right hand drive (RHD) 7900e full...
Jul 26, 2017 0VDL has been manufacturing the CITEA city bus for many...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz Coach Sales at EvoBus (UK) has supplied the...
Aug 03, 2017 0Kerrigan Mechanical (Athboy, County Westmeath) is one of...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Aug 09, 2017 0China’s Dongfeng Race Team edged out MAPFRE by just 56...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...