IRHA continues to raise Brexit concerns for Transport Operators

Verona Murphy, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) continues to be the leading advocator in highlighting the concerns and issues relating to cross-Border transport operations and the exporting of Irish produced goods into Europe and beyond, post Brexit. Ms. Murphy was one of the guest panelists on Marian Finucane’s Show on RTE Radio 1 last Sunday, and informed listeners of the situation as it stands and the likely outcome, when Britain leaves the European Union.
She mentioned that most of her time is taken up attending gatherings and meetings around the country, organised by concerned parties and bodies. Recently Verona attended the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation Brexit Forum in Carrick-on-Shannon.
“The IRHA, as primary stakeholders of the road haulage sector, events like these allows the organisation the opportunity to put the licenced road transport sector’s point across,” she commented.
On behalf of its members, Ms. Murphy highlighted the growing shortage of available professional drivers and administration staff in the road transport sector. In line with Brexit negotiations, the IRHA informed the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation and both Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor and her Junior Minister colleague, John Halligan TD., of their need to recognise the difficulties that will be faced regarding work permits for UK & Northern Ireland people employed by Republic of Ireland based companies. “Going forward, UK and Northern Irish nationals will become non-EU members, and we now wish to know what will their status be post Brexit?,” asked Verona.
“The HGV driver sector is currently not on the eligibility list for non-EU work permits, we encourage the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation to review this situation and bring wage requirements for such in line with minimum wage requirements as in other EU Member States. The HGV driver apprenticeship programme, initiated by the IRHA, granted over a year ago has not got underway due to a delay in certification and this needs to be remedied immediately,” she added.
Ms. Murphy said to seize the opportunities of Brexit being put forward by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation, Ireland must have a functioning competitive road haulage sector.
