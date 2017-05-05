The Final Countdown … Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference

May 05, 2017 admin Uncategorized 0
With less than four days to go to the Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference and 150 confirmed attendees, the interest and excitement is building. A jam packed Conference, Exhibition and Test Drives, the event is one not to be missed.
Just a reminder of the event details:
Date: Tuesday 9 May 2017 | Venue: Citywest Hotel, Dublin | Time: 10.30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. | Test Drives and Outdoor Exhibition: 1.30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
If you haven’t registered for the event, contact us immediately on events@fleet.ie.
The event commences with Registration – Tea/Coffee/Scones at 10.30 a.m. Moderated by Alan Nolan, Director General, Society of Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) guest speakers include:
With thanks to our sponsors IVECO in conjunction with Emerald Truck & Van and Gas Networks Ireland who will have displays and personnel available on the day, to meet and greet with you.
Also exhibiting at the conference will be Gas Bus Alliance who are the first company to install a Truck CNG station in Dublin (2014). They help operators take the first step into CNG/BioGas supply and infrastructure re-fuelling stations. Gas Bus Alliance offer demo support and mobile gas stations and BioGas supply. Check them out on Tuesday.
Follow our event own social media #GFMNP
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 02, 2017 0
Apr 28, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Nov 24, 2016 0
Nov 03, 2016 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 05, 2017 0Fleet Bus & Coach got a sneak preview of the new Coach...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...