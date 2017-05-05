The Final Countdown … Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference

With less than four days to go to the Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference and 150 confirmed attendees, the interest and excitement is building. A jam packed Conference, Exhibition and Test Drives, the event is one not to be missed.

Just a reminder of the event details:

Date: Tuesday 9 May 2017 | Venue: Citywest Hotel, Dublin | Time: 10.30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. | Test Drives and Outdoor Exhibition: 1.30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The event commences with Registration – Tea/Coffee/Scones at 10.30 a.m. Moderated by Alan Nolan, Director General, Society of Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) guest speakers include:

Dan Fitzpatrick, Commercialisation Manager, Gas Networks Ireland

Martin Flach, Product Director, Iveco Limited

Testimonial – Brian Lyons, Clean Ireland Recycling

Testimonial – Juan Àlvarez Santana, FCC

Sean Kyne T.D., Minister for State for Natural Resources

Questions & Answers

CNG powered Trucks & Vans Exhibition Arena and Test Drive Opportunities – please bring your Drivers Licence to the event.

With thanks to our sponsors IVECO in conjunction with Emerald Truck & Van and Gas Networks Ireland who will have displays and personnel available on the day, to meet and greet with you.

Also exhibiting at the conference will be Gas Bus Alliance who are the first company to install a Truck CNG station in Dublin (2014). They help operators take the first step into CNG/BioGas supply and infrastructure re-fuelling stations. Gas Bus Alliance offer demo support and mobile gas stations and BioGas supply. Check them out on Tuesday.

