Europe-wide toll payment from DKV & Siemens

DKV Euro Service will offer the DKV BOX EUROPE, from 2018, based on the latest generation Sitraffic Sensus Unit made by Siemens. It is equipped with hybrid tolling technology; i.e. it can record and calculate both DSRC and GNSS-based tolls (Dedicated Short Range Communications and Global Navigation Satellite System).

“Many of the boxes on the market do not meet all of the technical requirements for Europe-wide toll payment, for example compatibility with the Italian toll system, and may therefore need to be replaced again,” explained Gertjan Breij, Managing Director at DKV Euro Service Benelux. “The DKV BOX EUROPE on the other hand meets the latest requirements of all EU Member States and will be able to be used in future throughout Europe.”

The user can install the on-board unit and swap it between vehicles. There is no need for time-consuming installation or modification in a specialist workshop. The toll registration and country activation are done conveniently via the DKV online portal. The data is transmitted over the air to the OBU, boxes no longer need to be replaced in the case of a change of vehicle. This saves a lot of time and administration and the user remains flexible.

The aim is to be able to pay tolls in Belgium, Germany, Austria, Poland and France for the market launch in 2018. Also in time for the market launch or shortly after, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Hungary should be connected. In the medium term all European road, tunnel and bridge tolls should be able to be paid via the DKV BOX EUROPE.

Fuel card security enhanced:

Meanwhile, DKV Euro Service has added new fuel card security features to its electronic customer account DKV COCKPIT. For example, DKV customers can set flexible credit limits per card in line with their fuel supply needs. Each card can also be temporarily (de)activated. If customers would not only like to set credit limits, but also be informed whenever the card is used or a wrong PIN is entered, the email alert function in DKV eREPORTING can be activated. Alternatively, the customer can monitor the use of the card with a live list display.

