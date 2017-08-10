Emmet Wrafter is Iveco UK & Ireland’s new Light Business Line Director

County Offaly native Emmet Wrafter is the new Light Business Line Director at Iveco UK & Ireland, with responsibility for its multi-award-winning Daily light commercial range.

Emmet (39), grew up in the family’s transport business in Birr, before entering the automotive industry himself with dealer sales roles at Citroën in 2003, and Audi in 2004. A year later he set-up his own dealership, Wrafter Motors, which he ran successfully for six years before joining the Ford Motor Company’s European commercial vehicle product marketing team in 2011, followed by a term with Leaseplan.

“After roles in retail, fleet and leasing, it’s the perfect chance to bring all of my skills and experience together with a brand and a model range which offers significant growth potential. The UK & Ireland are moving more freight on small to medium sized vans than ever before; the dynamic of the market is changing, and I don’t believe there’s another manufacturer as best placed to respond,” said Emmet.

Looking ahead, he adds: “From the biggest 3.5 tonne panel van on the market, to the new 7.2 tonne chassis cab models – Iveco is developing the right products to meet customer needs. When you consider the opportunities for Daily Natural Power and Daily Electric as well, it’s a really exciting time to be joining Iveco.”

Emmet will be based at Iveco’s UK headquarters in Basildon and will report to Stuart Webster, Iveco UK & Ireland Business Director. Prior to his first role in the automotive sector, he gained a Masters in Business Studies, Management & Organisational Systems from the Smurfit Business School at University College Dublin. He also completed two years PhD research in Commerce and Management Consultancy at the National University of Ireland, Galway.