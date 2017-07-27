Death of Robert Pino Harris announced

With deep regret and sadness the death of Robert (Pino) Harris was announced today by his loving wife, Denise, following a short illness.

Pino founded one of Ireland’s longest-established and leading automotive companies, The Harris Group, operating on the Naas Road, Dublin 12. The Group is well known for its commercial vehicle brands including Hino, Isuzu, LDV, Sinotruk and Higer.

In accordance with Pino’s wishes, the business will continue to operate as normal in support of his loyal customer base in Ireland and the U.K.

May he rest in peace.

Death Notice as featured on rip.ie

Robert (Pino) Harris (Dalkey & Naas Road), July 27th 2017, surrounded by his family in the wonderful care of the Intensive Care Unit in St. Vincent’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Denise, his sister Mary, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews especially Joe, nieces, grandnephews and nieces, extended family on the Naas Road, Capuchin Friars and a very large circle of friends and colleagues. House strictly private.