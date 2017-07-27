Death of Robert Pino Harris announced

Jul 27, 2017 admin Uncategorized 0
With deep regret and sadness the death of Robert (Pino) Harris was announced today by his loving wife, Denise, following a short illness.
Pino founded one of Ireland’s longest-established and leading automotive companies, The Harris Group, operating on the Naas Road, Dublin 12. The Group is well known for its commercial vehicle brands including Hino, Isuzu, LDV, Sinotruk and Higer.
In accordance with Pino’s wishes, the business will continue to operate as normal in support of his loyal customer base in Ireland and the U.K.
May he rest in peace.
Death Notice as featured on rip.ie
Robert (Pino) Harris (Dalkey & Naas Road), July 27th 2017, surrounded by his family in the wonderful care of the Intensive Care Unit in St. Vincent’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Denise, his sister Mary, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews especially Joe, nieces, grandnephews and nieces, extended family on the Naas Road, Capuchin Friars and a very large circle of friends and colleagues. House strictly private.
Jul 26, 2017 0
May 22, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
May 02, 2017 0
Apr 28, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Feb 09, 2017 0
Nov 24, 2016 0
Nov 03, 2016 0
Sep 22, 2016 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz chose Belgium as the venue to launch a...
Jul 26, 2017 0The arrival of the first right hand drive (RHD) 7900e full...
Jul 26, 2017 0VDL has been manufacturing the CITEA city bus for many...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz Coach Sales at EvoBus (UK) has supplied the...
Jul 26, 2017 0Award winning operator, Matthews Coach Hire, has recently...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...