DAF Trucks updates LF series

Next month DAF Trucks is introducing a large number of innovations to its latest LF series, bringing the light to medium duty truck range in the 7.5 to 18-tonne classes up to speed with the opposition. The innovations include a new 3.8 litre PACCAR engine and the possibility to select faster drivelines for maximum fuel efficiency.

One of the major innovations introduced into the new LF is the new 3.8-litre PACCAR PX-4 engine at 7.5-tonnes and available in two power ratings: 115 kW/156 hp and 127 kW/172 hp with maximum torque of 500 and 600 Nm respectively between 1,200 and 2,000 rpm. DAF is introducing this new engine specifically for its LF City for light, urban distribution applications, for which an engine with a displacement of just under 4.0 litres is optimal.

At higher ratings, the 4.5-litre PACCAR PX-5 (135 kW/184 hp to 157 kW/213 hp) and the 6.7-litre PACCAR PX-7 (172 kW/234 hp to 239 kW/325 hp) engines are available. These engines were enhanced at the end of 2016 with new software and optimised heat and air management. As a result, the maximum torque of both engines is 5% to 12% higher than previously available, and occurs at 100 – 200 lower rpms. The maximum torque of the PX-5 and PX-7 engines is now 850 Nm (at 1,200–1,500 rpm) and 1,200 Nm (at 1,100–1,700 rpm) respectively. Power from the PACCAR PX-7 engine has been increased by 8 kW/11 hp. Faster rear axle ratios combine with lower engine speeds for maximum efficiency.

Taking advantage of the new faster rear axle ratios of up to 3.31:1, engine speeds are reduced by 150 to 200 rpms at cruising speed. Combined with the engine innovations, this driveline optimisation delivers fuel savings of up to 6%, while driver comfort is further improved by lower engine noise.

Allison automatic transmission now available for 18-tonne LF

DAF Trucks offers a selection of manual and automated 5, 6, 9 and 12-speed transmissions in the new LF series. In addition, fully automatic gearboxes are now available while the Allison automatic transmission is available for the most powerful versions of the PX-7 to offer performance specifically tailored for vocational applications.

New exterior design

The exterior design of the new LF shares many of the features that give the New CF and XF a completely new look. The chrome strips on the grille and the new logo panel, with the letters ‘DAF’ feature stylish chrome outlines.

Lower window in passenger door for enhanced safety

Another addition for the new LF is the optional lower window in the passenger door to optimises passenger side visibility in urban environments. Thanks to the new lower window, the driver can easily see cyclists and pedestrians alongside the cab.

Stylish interior for ultimate driver comfort

New LF interior features a redesigned driver information panel (DIP) with changes to graphics making messages clearer while the dials include a contemporary font style that gives the instruments a fresh look.

Further information to follow after first test drive in Spain in September.