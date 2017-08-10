Briggs Equipment acquires Irish Lift Trucks (ILT) from OHM Group

Following a restructuring within the OHM Group, one of its subsidiaries, Irish Lift Trucks (ILT), has been acquired by leading British materials handling supplier Briggs Equipment, as part of its 5-year growth strategy.

Irish Lift Trucks is a long-established dealer of the Hyster range of materials handling equipment serving the Republic of Ireland. This acquisition represents an opportunity for both Briggs Equipment and ILT to build on the experience and customer base that ILT has developed over the past decades.

Briggs will provide short and long-term rental equipment, asset financing, contract hire, asset management and engineering services to existing and new customers on a nationwide basis. This move also allows Briggs to maintain a presence in the EU at a time when the subject of European economic co-operation is going through a period of transition.

Commenting on the transaction, Peter Jones, Managing Director of Briggs Equipment commented: “The next few months represent an exciting time as we deliver on the great potential of the Irish Lift Trucks’ operation and expand the Briggs Equipment name and reputation to a wider audience. It will be business as usual with existing customers continuing to deal with their usual points of contact. The market that Irish Lift Trucks serves so well is an ideal new market for the proven and successful Briggs Equipment proposition. The versatility of our offering means we have tremendous scope to build on existing relationships and develop new ones.”

Declan McCourt, Chief Executive of OHM Group, added: “This is great news for our customers and marks the beginning of the next exciting phase in the development of Irish Lift Trucks. Briggs’ expertise in bringing added value, beyond the supply of OEM equipment, means our current customers and many new companies can benefit from a single source of supply for their industrial machinery. This move makes perfect sense for both businesses and the marketplace in general. It also allows OHM Group to streamline our operations and dedicate our focus on target areas of expansion in our Car, Van, Truck and Power Solutions Divisions.”