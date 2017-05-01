 

6th Annual Waterford Truck & Motor Show 2017

NEW VENUE: The ‘Hub’ Cillín Hill, Kilkenny

With a record year for Waterford Truck & Motor Show 2016, the show has certainly cemented itself as the premier Truck & Motor Show on its kind in Ireland. What about 2017? It promises to be everything and more with the event moving to The Hub at Cillín Hill. Located in a commanding roadside position on the outskirts of Kilkenny City. The Hub is an ideal venue for exhibitors offering indoor and outdoor exhibition areas, to avoid disappointment book your space in time and be part of what promises to be a wonderful event. This two-day event has been attracting exhibitors and attendees from Ireland and the UK, who have commented that the Waterford Truck and Motor Show, is completely unrivalled in Ireland.

Fleet Transport is once again the official media partners of the event.

“Every Little Helps for Local Charities’

Alzheimer-Pieta

As a non-profit organization, this year the Waterford Truck and Motor Show are committing all proceeds from the event to a selection of charities both national and based in the South-East Region some of which include Pieta House, Mental Health Awareness along with Alzheimer’s Ireland.

What to see…… Custom and Vintage Lorries – HGV and LGV –
Every Day Working Trucks & Fleets – Trade Stands – New Trucks

Waterford Truck show times

