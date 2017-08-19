Van Review: Renault Ireland Commercial Vehicle range evolves

“We may not have the largest range of light commercial vehicles but we have a most comprehensive selection available,” stated Richie Hunter, LCV Training Specialist at Renault Ireland at an arranged Renault Pro+ range update at dealer Joe Mallon Motors, Naas.

In looking back at Renault Ireland’s poor commercial sales record in 2009 to where the brand is today, a massive transformation has happened. Having achieved a steady upturn since 2009, Renault is currently #3 to Ford and Volkswagen with over 3,500 LCV unit sales, Richie did not hark back too long on the less that 500 annual unit sales during the recession period.

What helped turnaround the sales performance was the success of the Master van range allied to the availability of Renault Finance, a 5-year warranty and the low running costs of the 3.5 tonner. Dealer were switched on too with good customer back-up. Other models in the Renault Commercial Vehicle, (which now likes to be called Renault Pro+) line-up such as the renewed Kangoo and Trafic played an important role in the consistent growth.

In order to keep that strong momentum going, Ritchie outlined that product evolution continues with specific vehicles for certain applications such as the Master 17-seat and Trafic 9-seat minibuses, Master (7-seat) and Trafic Crew Van (6-seat) and the 5-seat Kangoo Crew Cab. For big volume, light load movers there is the Master low platform Luton box body together with tippers, horse boxes and mobility adapted vehicles. Soon to be put on the order sheet is a heavy duty Master 4×4 utility and also to come is the upgraded Kangoo ZE Electric with extended range distance (400km) by Q3 this year, but it will be mid-2018 before the introduction of the all new Master ZE.

Rounding off the product display on site was the latest in SUV derived offering in the Dacia Duster Commercial and Kadjar Commercial.

Photo captions:

Pictured alongside the Renault Trafic Crew Van are Richie Hunter and Conor Dixon, Key Account Manager, Renault Ireland.

Body kit builders Doyles UK supply the 4.5 metre long 24cu.m Luton van box, which is fully EU Type Approved on the Renault Master with parts back up provided by CafCo, Dublin. Powered by the 2.3 dCi 165 Energy, it is also fitted with a Dhollanda tail-lift.

The Renault Kangoo Crew Van now comes with a convenient retractable multi-positional bulkhead.

From €21,865 ex-vat, the new Kadjar Commercial is good value, with conversions undertaken by local companies near the factory.

The Dacia Duster from the Renault Group offers customers a 4×4 business type vehicle with low cost of ownership and a 3 year warranty.