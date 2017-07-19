Fleet Bus & Coach Awards 2018 Celebrating Best Practice in the Irish Passenger Transport Industry

Once again, the Fleet Bus & Coach Awards, in association with JF Dunne Insurances, will acknowledge, recognise and honour operators working within the Irish Passenger transport industry. On this occasion there are eleven categories to choose from, so now is your chance to show you can be among the best in your particular important and ever evolving sector.

For the first time the Fleet Bus & Coach Awards with be an evening occasion with a Gala Dinner to bring the industry together to wish the contenders well and congratulate the winners on the night. The event will take place in Killashee Hotel, Naas, County Kildare on Thursday 16th November. Also during the course of the evening the winners of the Irish Coach and Midi Coach of the Year 2018 Awards will be announced and presented.

Entry is now open. Entries can be received in three ways:

Nominated you company;

Nominate a contender or

A supplier can nominate your company

For the 7th running of the Fleet Bus & Coach Awards there are three separate sections for bus and coach operators to enter. For dedicated coach operators, the Coach Operator of the Year 2018 now as four classes. 1. Commuter: which is open to operators that provide a scheduled service area in urban areas; 2. Inter City: which honours cross-country service providers or those that transport passengers from rural towns and cities; 3. Tours: where the ‘ambassadors’ for our country are acknowledged; 4. Airport Services: A class dedicated to operators running direct non-stop links to Airports.

For Licenced Bus Operators, there is an award confined to operators of mini buses/midi coach fleets with three different categories. 1. Less than 10 Vehicles; 2. More than 10 vehicles; 3. School Bus Operator of the Year.

Open to all are four other categories. 1. Best Safety Practice 2018– presented to Bus/Coach companies that embrace safety as a culture in their day-to-day activities; 2. Best Livery & Corporate Identity 2018 – distinctiveness in the vehicle’s paintwork and signwriting will be marked for a prize along with how the company identity transcends throughout the company; 3. Care for the Environment 2018 – Efficiencies in fuel consumption, recycling and energy usage will be championed here as well as investment in alternative fuel sources; 4. Investment in Innovation 2018 – Any new method or product designed to increase daily efficiencies or enhance passenger comfort.

The Fleet Bus & Coach 2018 Awards Categories are as follows:

Coach Operator of the Year 2018 · Commuter · Inter City · Tours · Airport Services Bus Operator of the Year 2018 · Less than 10 vehicles · More than 10 vehicles · School Bus Operator of the Year · Best Safety Practice 2018 · Best Livery & Corporate Identity 2018 · Care for the Environment 2018 · Investment in Innovation 2018

*JF Dunne Insurances Ltd., founded in 1977, is one of Ireland’s leading specialist insurance providers. Headquartered in Kill, County Kildare, its business includes a competitive bus, coach and mini-bus insurance premium programme.