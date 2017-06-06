FIAA 2017 held its most international edition.

Jun 06, 2017 Fleet Magazine Bus & Coach 0
Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041 professionals from 47 countries, FIAA 2017, the International Bus and Coach Trade Fair closed its doors for another edition.
This year’s event brought together the highest number of foreign visitors in recent editions, with international visitors accounting for 14% of the total.Organised by IFEMA from 23 to 26 May, figures show that in this edition of FIAA participation increased by 23%, and that 20% more surface area was dedicated to the event, consolidating the recovery initiated during the last edition.
