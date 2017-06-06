 

Irish Transport Industry News

Latest News

FIAA 2017 held its most international edition.

Jun 06, 2017 Bus & Coach 0

FIAA 2017 held its most international edition.
Madrid, 1 June 2017.-  Having received the visit of 10,041 professionals from 47 countries, FIAA 2017, the International Bus and Coach Trade Fair closed its doors for another edition.

This years event brought together the highest number of foreign visitors in recent editions, with international visitors accounting for 14% of the total.
 
Organised by IFEMA from 23 to 26 May, figures show that in this edition of FIAA participation increased by 23%, and that 20% more surface area was dedicated to the event, consolidating the recovery initiated during the last edition.
Picture of the Week
Related articles
More in this category

Read now April 2017

Celebrating 25 years of the IVOTY

Fleet Van & Utility Spring 2017

Fleet Trailer and Body Builder Autumn 2016

Fleet Maritime News Spring 2015

ezine

Choose Archives by Category