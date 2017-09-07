XT – Scania’s new generation construction range

Launched globally through a special webinar conference on Monday last, Scania introduced the all-new XT truck range, tailor-made for the construction industry. The event also coincided with the arrival of the new G-series and P-series cab line-ups.

The new construction range is the second stage in Scania’s introduction of new generation trucks, the fruits of more than ten years development with an investment exceeding €2 billion. Following an extensive analysis of the multi-faceted construction industry, Scania has developed the broadest range to meet the highly diverse transport assignments within the sector.

“This industry is facing increasing demands for sustainable and cost-effective production. Each component in the complex construction logistics process must adapt to higher standards for efficiency and Scania XT is our contribution to this shift,” said President & CEO Henrik Henriksson.

Scania XT is uniquely offered for the entire range of cab and engine specifications, from the smallest P-series cab to the spacious award-winning, flat-floored S-series cab. Customers can select engines with power outputs ranging from 280 to 730 hp. The broad specifications are complemented by a host of services to ensure the highest uptime, reliability and profitability for customers.

The introduction of the XT range by Scania marks the start of a targeted offensive with numerous solutions focused on demanding customers in Europe. “We are putting a higher emphasis on construction,” stated Mr. Henriksson. “We now have the right products, the right services and the right skills to match Scania’s leading position in long-distance vehicles.”

“The global construction industry continues to grow and Scania now presents enhanced tools to meet the demand,” added Henrik. “We are well aware of the slim margins for many hauliers in this business and we have developed vehicles and solutions to ensure sustained profitability.”

Reported to contain 2,500 new components, successful pre-production field tests with loyal customers were conducted in Sweden, Germany and the UK.

A full report from the inaugural press test drive in Sweden will be featured in the October edition of Fleet Transport.