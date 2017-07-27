X-Class – First Pick-up from a Premium brand – Mercedes-Benz

Jul 27, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
The X-Class marks Mercedes-Benz’s first venture into the highly competitive Pick-up truck segment.
It is not surprising that the new model was launched in Cape Town, South Africa as sales of Pick-ups in the southern hemisphere are much higher than in Europe. In that continent Pick-ups are affectionately known as ‘Bakkies’.
While the X-Class is distinctively a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, it is based on the blueprint of the Nissan Navara and is built at the Japanese brand’s plant in Barcelona. However, Mercedes-Benz engineers have added width and extra height to the ladder framework, together with an exterior image that clearly defines its origins and completely redefines the cabin to give a distinctive Mercedes interior.
Designed to suit all lifestyles and work environments, it will come in three model variants: PURE, a basic variant for classic robust use; PROGRESSIVE – likely to be the most popular specification in Ireland – is a crossover variant in terms of quality feel and comfort; and POWER, a high-end variant designed for urban lifestyles.
In work terms, X-Class can haul a payload of up to 1.1 tonnes with a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes. It will be the only mid-size Pick-up equipped with lighting in the cargo area as standard and the load bed is designed wide enough to fit a Euro-pallet between the wheel arches.
Power is delivered by a 2.3-litre, high-torque, common-rail diesel engine with a choice of two power outputs – 120kW/163hp in the single turbocharged X220d, and no less than 140kW/190hp in the bi-turbo X250d. Six-speed manual transmission is standard with seven-speed automatic transmission available for the X250d and X250d 4MATIC models.
Prices for the Irish market have yet to be agreed and will not be announced until closer to launch in the final quarter of the year.
While attending the global launch in Cape Town, Fergus Conheady, (pictured) Commercial Vehicles Sales Manager at Mercedes-Benz in Ireland said: “We’re relishing the challenge that this excellent new addition to our range will bring.” Gerry Murphy
Full report from the launch in the next edition of Fleet Transport
