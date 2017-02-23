Waterford Truck & Motor Show 2017 – ‘No reduction at The Hub’

The increasing popularity of the Waterford Truck & Motor Show has led to the organisers relocating to the neighbouring county of Kilkenny. The 2017 event of what has become the premier truck show of the calendar year will be held at The Hub, Cillin Hill, County Kilkenny on the weekend of 27/28 May.

At the official launch, Waterford Truck & Motor Show Committee member, Noel Brennan spoke highly of the warm welcome received at The Hub at Cillin Hill. In particular, he praised the immense support and helpful manner of Facilities Manager, Paula Lawlor.

Other speakers at the launch included Verona Murphy, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association who applauded the efforts of the Committee, adding that “the event has the full support of the Association.” From the corporate side, Nina Byrne, Sales Account Manager at Topaz, also commented: “Topaz is delighted to once again sponsor and to continue its support for the third year running.” Bridgestone Tyres and Dennison Trailers have also come on board as sponsors.

Now in its sixth year the show has steadily increased in popularity with displays of working trucks, show trucks and historic vehicles from all over Ireland and the UK. Over the past six years Waterford Truck & Motor Show has raised vast sums of money for a number of charities.

In his address Noel announced that in addition to helping many local causes, the main fundraising for the 2017 show will be in aid of two very deserving organisations, namely Pieta House and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The choice of The Hub as the new venue for the 2017 event offers improved facilities for everyone wishing to attend, especially the event sponsors. Again there has been strong support from the industry. So, on the 27th and 28th of May there will be exhibits from a variety of commercial vehicle producers including – DAF Trucks, Dennison Trailers, Iveco, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Renault Trucks and Scania, Ashbourne Trailer Sales, and tyre specialists, Bridgestone.

There will be a host of other companies exhibiting all manner of transport related products over the show weekend. As media partners for the event Fleet Transport will have all the news and updates on what’s happening, and you can keep in touch at www.fleet.ie and on twitter by following @fleettransport for all the news.