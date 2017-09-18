 

Irish Transport Industry News

Latest News

Volvo Truck Safety

Sep 18, 2017 Breaking News, Video, Video 0

Volvo Truck Safety

At an event in Slovakia, Volvo trucks demonstrated new safety features on their new trucks.

Scania launches new generation
More in this category

Fleet Transport July Aug 2017

Fleet Van Summer 2017

Celebrating 25 years of the IVOTY

Fleet Trailer and Body Builder Autumn 2016

Fleet Maritime News Spring 2015

ezine

Choose Archives by Category