Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles worldwide deliveries up 5.4%

Jun 22, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
A 6.5 percent growth in Western Europe and 204,800 light commercial vehicles delivered worldwide helped Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles increase sales by 5.4 percent compared with the same period last year. 143,100 vehicles were supplied to customers in Western Europe, over the first five months of 2017.
In Germany, the brand delivered 52,600 units, 5.8 percent more vehicles than in the same period of the previous year. Significant increases were recorded in France (+14.4 percent to 9,200 vehicles), Italy (+13.5 percent to 5,100 vehicles) and Spain (+9.3 percent to 6,100 vehicles). 1.8 percent fewer vehicles were delivered from January to May in Great Britain.
Deliveries in Eastern Europe rose by 15.2 percent to 15,700 vehicles.
In North America, a region of growing potential for the German brand had 4,400 vehicles delivered to customers. This corresponds to an increase of 48.0 percent. In South America, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 15,800 vehicles (+7.1 percent); in the Asia-Pacific region, it was 9,500 units (+11.8 percent).
The markets in Africa (-15.4 percent to 5,100 vehicles) and the Middle East (-20.3 percent to 11,100 vehicles) recorded declines in vehicle deliveries.
Overview of worldwide deliveries by model (January to May 2017);
The lower deliveries of the Crafter is attributable to the model changeover.
Amarok wins Top Tow Car Award
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Amarok has (literally) picked up the Best Pick-Up title at the Tow Car Awards 2017.
Out of all the Pick-ups tested, the Volkswagen Amarok 3.0-litre TDI 224 PS Aventura was judged to be the finest. Summing up the evaluation, one of the judges said: “Pick-ups haven’t been covered in glory at past Tow Car Awards, but we’re so impressed by the Amarok that we’ve given it a gong.”
Another commented: “The big VW felt secure and reassuring while towing. Its performance on the brakes – a weak point of many Pick-ups in the past – also impressed. It was awarded four out of a possible five stars with the conclusion that the Amarok was “the most capable Pick-up we’ve tested at the Tow Car Awards.”
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 22, 2017 0Tweet
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...