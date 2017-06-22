Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles worldwide deliveries up 5.4%

A 6.5 percent growth in Western Europe and 204,800 light commercial vehicles delivered worldwide helped Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles increase sales by 5.4 percent compared with the same period last year. 143,100 vehicles were supplied to customers in Western Europe, over the first five months of 2017.

In Germany, the brand delivered 52,600 units, 5.8 percent more vehicles than in the same period of the previous year. Significant increases were recorded in France (+14.4 percent to 9,200 vehicles), Italy (+13.5 percent to 5,100 vehicles) and Spain (+9.3 percent to 6,100 vehicles). 1.8 percent fewer vehicles were delivered from January to May in Great Britain.

Deliveries in Eastern Europe rose by 15.2 percent to 15,700 vehicles.

In North America, a region of growing potential for the German brand had 4,400 vehicles delivered to customers. This corresponds to an increase of 48.0 percent. In South America, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 15,800 vehicles (+7.1 percent); in the Asia-Pacific region, it was 9,500 units (+11.8 percent).

The markets in Africa (-15.4 percent to 5,100 vehicles) and the Middle East (-20.3 percent to 11,100 vehicles) recorded declines in vehicle deliveries.

Overview of worldwide deliveries by model (January to May 2017);

86,100 Transporter models (81,200; +6.0 percent)

70,900 Caddys (64,300; +10.3 percent)

30,400 Amaroks (29,600; +2.5 percent)

17,400 new Crafters (19,100; -8.9 percent)

The lower deliveries of the Crafter is attributable to the model changeover.

Amarok wins Top Tow Car Award

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Amarok has (literally) picked up the Best Pick-Up title at the Tow Car Awards 2017.

Out of all the Pick-ups tested, the Volkswagen Amarok 3.0-litre TDI 224 PS Aventura was judged to be the finest. Summing up the evaluation, one of the judges said: “Pick-ups haven’t been covered in glory at past Tow Car Awards, but we’re so impressed by the Amarok that we’ve given it a gong.”

Another commented: “The big VW felt secure and reassuring while towing. Its performance on the brakes – a weak point of many Pick-ups in the past – also impressed. It was awarded four out of a possible five stars with the conclusion that the Amarok was “the most capable Pick-up we’ve tested at the Tow Car Awards.”