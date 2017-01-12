Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles packs better 171 offers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced its 171 sales offering, representing good value to customers looking to purchase a light commercial vehicle. In addition to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle offerings of 0% APR HP commercial vehicle finance, customers can now get up to 3-years free road tax on selected models in January. VWCVI provides Ireland’s only Commercial Vehicle PCP finance solution across the entire range.

As part of the 171 package, customers can drive a Caddy van from just €47 per week, a Transporter from just €66 per week, a Crafter from just €76 per week and an Amarok from just €112 per week all of which are inclusive of 3 years servicing and 3 years free road tax on selected models.

Commenting on the latest offers, Alan Bateson, Managing Director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “We are delighted to announce our 171 offerings which are the best in the Irish market and now are enhanced by the offer of up to 3-years free road tax on certain models within the award winning range.”

All Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are available for 24-hour test