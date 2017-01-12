Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles packs better 171 offers

Jan 12, 2017 admin Breaking News, Fleet Van & Utility 0
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced its 171 sales offering, representing good value to customers looking to purchase a light commercial vehicle. In addition to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle offerings of 0% APR HP commercial vehicle finance, customers can now get up to 3-years free road tax on selected models in January. VWCVI provides Ireland’s only Commercial Vehicle PCP finance solution across the entire range.
As part of the 171 package, customers can drive a Caddy van from just €47 per week, a Transporter from just €66 per week, a Crafter from just €76 per week and an Amarok from just €112 per week all of which are inclusive of 3 years servicing and 3 years free road tax on selected models.
Commenting on the latest offers, Alan Bateson, Managing Director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “We are delighted to announce our 171 offerings which are the best in the Irish market and now are enhanced by the offer of up to 3-years free road tax on certain models within the award winning range.”
All Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are available for 24-hour test
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Jan 12, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Dec 08, 2016 0It’s not every day that two Irish lads are chosen to be...
Aug 29, 2015 0At the end of July Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles had...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Dec 06, 2015 0The latest quarterly iShip Index, published by the Irish...
Aug 29, 2015 0Samskip has acquired the remaining shares in Van Dieren...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...
Jun 27, 2016 0CIMC Vehicles, the China-based global trailer manufacturer...