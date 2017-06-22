Ups & Downs for LCV Sales across the EU

During April 2017, Commercial Vehicle registrations European Union dropped significantly (-7.2%) and totalled 181,434 units. According to ACEA, the European organization for the automotive industry, the reason for this decrease in the market is mainly due to the fact that Easter fell in April this year. Demand declined in all segments, apart from buses and coaches, and across all major EU markets.

ACEA figures show that In April 2017, new registrations of light commercial vehicles reached 148,185 units, or 7.0% less than in the same month last year. The UK (-18.8%), Germany (-10.2%) and Italy (-7.9%) all recorded substantial declines, while the Spanish (+1.1%) and French (+0.5%) markets saw modest growth.

Year-to-date numbers reveal that from January to April 2017, 653,025 new vans were registered in the EU, up 4.3% compared to the same period in 2016. The United Kingdom (-4.9%) was the only major market where demand fell; Spain (+17.3%), France (+7.6%), Italy (+4.8%) and Germany (+3.6%) all saw their demand for vans increase.

For Ireland, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry released official statistics for the month of May, showing that Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) decreased by -19% (1,461) on May 2016 (1,819) and year-to-date are down -14% (15,098).