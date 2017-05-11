UPS acquires Nightline

May 11, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
World renowned global supply chain expert UPS is to acquire Nightline Logistics Group, one of the leading express delivery and logistics companies in Ireland. UPS continues to create new market growth opportunities, and this acquisition will immediately place UPS in a leading market position in Ireland. By integrating Nightline with UPS, customers will now have a wider array of both domestic and cross-border services.
“Operating for more than 40 years in Europe, and almost 30 years in Ireland, UPS continues to build a powerful portfolio of services for our customers throughout the region,” said Jim Barber, President, UPS International. “Nightline will complement our existing services, increasing delivery density, while also adding innovative new service options. We also look forward to bringing UPS’s extensive healthcare, high-tech and other specialized logistics expertise to the many Irish companies that specialize in these markets.”
“Over the past 25 years, Nightline has grown to be one of Ireland’s leading privately-owned parcel delivery, freight and logistics companies,” commented Nightline co-founder and CEO, John Tuohy. “As we celebrate over two decades in business, this is the right time in the company’s evolution to join the world’s largest parcel delivery company – one with a reputation for taking care of its people and a culture that aligns well with our own. Our customers across Ireland, Northern Ireland and Great Britain will benefit from
an even wider reach, enjoying direct connectivity to global export markets, and it will be an important milestone in the company’s growth into the future.”
Nightline’s Parcel Motel service offers a ‘virtual address’ that allows customers to manage their online shopping deliveries easily. The service is similar to UPS Access Point Lockers and creates the potential for network synergies. “Ireland has long been a strong, global trade player, exporting and importing heavily with some of the world’s largest economies, including the UK, United States, Germany, China, and France, among others,” added UPS Europe Region President, Nando Cesarone. “With the addition of Nightline, we continue on our growth path in Europe, and will now be able to better serve customers who export into, and out of, Ireland. This is in addition to UPS’s commitment announced in 2014 to invest U.S. $2 billion in its European infrastructure by 2020.”
UPS currently provides both small package and supply chain services to customers in Ireland, with a full suite of ground, air and ocean freight solutions. The company also operates gateway functions at both Dublin and Shannon airports. With the combination of both companies’ operations, UPS will significantly enhance its presence in Ireland, adding more ground sorting capacity and vehicles throughout the country.
Initially, the two brands will operate separately. Over time, the businesses will be integrated and customers of both companies will benefit from the combination.
