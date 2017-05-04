TruTac software solutions help Elsatrans deliver “Total Commitment 24/7”

Elsatrans Transport & Logistics (Naas) offers a 24 hour, 7 day a week service nationwide, operating a 20-strong refrigerated fleet. With a policy of a two or three drivers-to-one-truck, the County Kildare company, to remain compliant with both the Working Time & Driving Time EU Regulations, turned to TruTac’s TruControl and TruTime for an updated software solution to continue its record keeping and performance.

“We specifically chose TruTac because their software allows us to monitor and record our drivers’ working hours both at our premises and in our vehicles,” explained General Manager, Jeff Knowles.

“With TruTac, we have enhanced our systems and practices to become more efficient. The amount of time saved by having automated reports sent to specified email addresses has enabled us to better plan our staff. Also, before, we had to manually download driver’s tachograph cards and that was very difficult to do within the time frame required.”

With TruTime, however, Jeff added everything is automated. “It only takes a minute to download the tachograph data at the end of a driver’s shift, and because it’s going into a web-based system, just 20 minutes later TruControl gives me access to what the driver did that day.”

“That includes breaks, driving time, working time, everything – then on that basis we can plan accordingly. We did use another system before coming over to TruTac, but we find the new platform is much more user-friendly. It’s much more Excel-based, very easy to understand, it accurately creates infringement reports which allows us to speak to our drivers to make them aware, so it’s all positive, with very little training needed.”

Finally, he pointed to the aftersales back-up: “TruTac liaise with me frequently. Their people have been over from the UK twice in the last 12 months alone. It’s always very positive to have that kind of support and all in all TruControl’s reporting is fantastic. We have no issues at all.”