TruTac software solutions help Elsatrans deliver “Total Commitment 24/7”

May 04, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Elsatrans Transport & Logistics (Naas) offers a 24 hour, 7 day a week service nationwide, operating a 20-strong refrigerated fleet. With a policy of a two or three drivers-to-one-truck, the County Kildare company, to remain compliant with both the Working Time & Driving Time EU Regulations, turned to TruTac’s TruControl and TruTime for an updated software solution to continue its record keeping and performance.
“We specifically chose TruTac because their software allows us to monitor and record our drivers’ working hours both at our premises and in our vehicles,” explained General Manager, Jeff Knowles.
“With TruTac, we have enhanced our systems and practices to become more efficient. The amount of time saved by having automated reports sent to specified email addresses has enabled us to better plan our staff. Also, before, we had to manually download driver’s tachograph cards and that was very difficult to do within the time frame required.”
With TruTime, however, Jeff added everything is automated. “It only takes a minute to download the tachograph data at the end of a driver’s shift, and because it’s going into a web-based system, just 20 minutes later TruControl gives me access to what the driver did that day.”
“That includes breaks, driving time, working time, everything – then on that basis we can plan accordingly. We did use another system before coming over to TruTac, but we find the new platform is much more user-friendly. It’s much more Excel-based, very easy to understand, it accurately creates infringement reports which allows us to speak to our drivers to make them aware, so it’s all positive, with very little training needed.”
Finally, he pointed to the aftersales back-up: “TruTac liaise with me frequently. Their people have been over from the UK twice in the last 12 months alone. It’s always very positive to have that kind of support and all in all TruControl’s reporting is fantastic. We have no issues at all.”
May 05, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 04, 2017 0
May 01, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 05, 2017 0Fleet Bus & Coach got a sneak preview of the new Coach...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...