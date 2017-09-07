Truck, Van & Pick-up Awards at SOLUTRANS 2017

SOLUTRANS 2017, the International Exhibition of Road & Urban Transport Solutions which will be held in Lyon, France, from 21-25 November 2017, will for the second occasion be the host venue for presentation of the three most prestigious honours in the commercial vehicle industry.

The announcement of the winners of the International Truck of the Year 2018 (ITOY), International Van of the Year 2018 (IVOTY) and International Pick-up Award 2018 (IPUA) will be made on the second evening of the exhibition at Eurexpo, Lyon.

SOLUTRANS, the FFC (French Bodywork Federation) event, organised by Comexposium, is expecting to attract over 900 exhibitors and brands (23% of which originate from outside of France). The show covers all sectors of the commercial vehicle world including manufacturers of heavy goods vehicles, trailers, bodybuilders, equipment manufacturers, after-sales specialists, and service companies. More than 36,000 visitors are expected to attend with at least 10% of those from outside of France.

Four events in particular will highlight innovation at SOLUTRANS 2017:

Startup Village : For the first time, SOLUTRANS will welcome young companies presenting innovative solutions in the environmental, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), energy and safety sectors.

9th Transport Solution Innovation Awards: Organised by the Lyon Chamber of Commerce & Industry, these awards will be split into two categories: ‘Bodybuilding’ and ‘Equipment Manufacturers’, with three prizes up for grabs: gold, silver and bronze. These prizes award innovations which address environmental, economical, energy and safety issues. New for 2017 is the ‘Motorization Special Award’ prize.

International Commercial Vehicle awards: A true sign of its importance across Europe, the Presidents of the judging panels of the International Truck of the Year, Van of the Year and Pick-up Awards will take centre stage alongside the winning manufacturer’s executives to present the trophies to the 2018 winners. 1,200 guests are expected to this SOLUTRANS 2017 Gala Dinner, on Wednesday 22 November 2017 at Lyon Eurexpo.

A trade show looking to the future: In order to address the expectations and the issues faced by the sector, SOLUTRANS 2017 will cover six main topics: