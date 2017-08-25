Truck Platooning – Trust the technology!

As the British Government has given the go-ahead for the first trials of platooning convoys of semi-automated trucks on UK motorways, much concern has been reported about this new age technology, but in reality we have trusted this innovation in the aviation industry for decades!

Successful trials have been conducted in the United States and in Germany, Netherlands and Italy to date

According to EurActive, up to 3 wirelessly connected HGVs will travel in convoy, with acceleration, braking and steering controlled by the lead vehicle. Each truck/trailer combination will have a driver in the cab ready to retake control at any time.

The government is providing £8.1m in funding for trials of the technology. The Department for Transport (DfT) & Highways England have yet to confirm where the first tests will be carried out, but said they were expected on major roads by the end of 2018.

Proponents say platooning could cut both congestion and the cost of fuel for hauliers, although motoring organisations have voiced concerns about safety, particularly on motorways.

The DfT said the technology could have major benefits, with vehicles in the slipstream using less fuel, lowering emissions and improving air quality.

While 3 trucks are being used initially, the best results Fuel economy wise is with up to 7 artic units.

British safety charity group Brake has commented on the ‘self driving’ truck tests

“The Government has announced plans to test small convoys of partially driverless lorries by the end of 2018. Commenting on the news. Rather than platooning lorries on already congested UK roads, the Government should instead cut emissions and improve public safety by moving more freight from road to rail. Each freight train takes around 60 HGVs off the road network. This rigorous trial is needed to prove whether this technology really can provide the safety and environmental benefits which are claimed,” said Jason Wakeford, Director of Campaigns for Brake.