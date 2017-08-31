Truck Platooning: the next step for sustainable road transport

Truck platooning could save cost, congestion and carbon, if the British Government’s £8.1 million to fund a trial of truck platooning will do what is needed and deliver the benefits it promises, according to the Freight Transport Association (FTA). The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has stated that while the UK roads are among the safest in Europe, the transport body wishes to keep it that way.

Platooning works by linking a series of truck and semi-trailer combinations travelling along a motorway through the latest electronic wireless driving systems. Operators can move large quantities of goods at consistent speeds, lowering fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. However, every truck in the platoon will have a driver ready to take control should the need arise.

Christopher Snelling, FTA’s Head of National Policy stated after announcing the platooning trial in November 2016, that it is imperative that Government now moves plans forward quickly and efficiently to enable the logistics sector to plan efficiently for the future.

“Platooning could be an innovative means of reducing fuel use, so saving costs and reducing carbon and air quality emissions. Driving closely together, platoons of trucks take up less space on the road, and travelling at constant speeds can help improve traffic flows and reduce tailbacks,” said Mr. Snelling. “However, the system has to be shown to be safe on the roads and to deliver the promised benefits. The sooner the trial takes place, the sooner the UK logistics industry, which represents 11% of the UK’s non-financial business economy, can know if this will be the right route for the future. Technology is the solution to emissions, road safety and managing costs. Platooning could be a real opportunity to optimise logistics on the road – we need to know if it is the way forward as soon as possible.” he concluded.

Commenting on the prospect of heavy goods vehicles travelling on motorways, operating through wireless technology, RHA Chief Executive Richard Burnett said: “Of course we welcome improvements to the way the road freight industry works and we understand the benefits that such a mode of operation would bring”. “However,” he continued, “currently the focus seems to be on the technology behind the system. Safety has to come first and it cannot be compromised. It is crucial that this element of the concept gets the highest priority.”

The RHA will be following the trials very carefully and will be making its views heard on the consultation that follows.