Transway Spares keep Krone trailers on the move in Ireland

Krone Trailer customers can now avail of a new spare parts service from Transway Spares, the aftermarket and support programme division of Transway Fleet Solutions, which is now providing same-day delivery of all fast-moving Krone parts to Dublin and overnight parts delivery nationwide.

Strategically located in Clondalkin, just minutes from the N7, N4 and M50, Transway Spares now becomes Ireland’s largest stockist of Krone parts. In a move to ensure minimum down-time for Krone trailer operators, is also providing a rapid-response courier delivery service to Dublin Port.

Said company MD, Brian Balfe on the extended service provision: “Given the increase in Krone trailers on Ireland’s roads, we needed to create a first-class parts back-up service to complement our ongoing maintenance and repair facilities for Krone users. To this end, Transway Fleet Solutions offers a 24/7 breakdown service, a fully stocked mobile parts and service van fleet and 9-bays for damage repairs, maintenance and service – all manned by a fully-trained team of Krone technicians. Operators can also obtain parts from the main Transway Spares hub based at Transway Fleet Solutions in Clondalkin.”

Commenting on the spare parts initiative, Krone UK Managing Director, Fran Pickering added: “Transway Spares and Transway Fleet Solutions combine to provide a highly experienced aftermarket team upon whom our customers in Ireland can rely.”