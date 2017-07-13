Transway Spares keep Krone trailers on the move in Ireland

Jul 13, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Krone Trailer customers can now avail of a new spare parts service from Transway Spares, the aftermarket and support programme division of Transway Fleet Solutions, which is now providing same-day delivery of all fast-moving Krone parts to Dublin and overnight parts delivery nationwide.
Strategically located in Clondalkin, just minutes from the N7, N4 and M50, Transway Spares now becomes Ireland’s largest stockist of Krone parts. In a move to ensure minimum down-time for Krone trailer operators, is also providing a rapid-response courier delivery service to Dublin Port.
Said company MD, Brian Balfe on the extended service provision: “Given the increase in Krone trailers on Ireland’s roads, we needed to create a first-class parts back-up service to complement our ongoing maintenance and repair facilities for Krone users. To this end, Transway Fleet Solutions offers a 24/7 breakdown service, a fully stocked mobile parts and service van fleet and 9-bays for damage repairs, maintenance and service – all manned by a fully-trained team of Krone technicians. Operators can also obtain parts from the main Transway Spares hub based at Transway Fleet Solutions in Clondalkin.”
Commenting on the spare parts initiative, Krone UK Managing Director, Fran Pickering added: “Transway Spares and Transway Fleet Solutions combine to provide a highly experienced aftermarket team upon whom our customers in Ireland can rely.”
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...