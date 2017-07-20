Transaid appoints Caroline Barber as Chief Executive

Jul 20, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
An in-house appointment at Transaid sees Caroline Barber replace Gary Forster as Chief Executive, who is stepping down after 11 years with the transport and logistics orientated Third-World charity.
Caroline first became involved with Transaid while on secondment as a Project Manager for Wincanton. She undertook four overseas visits for Transaid between 2005 and 2008, helping to share best practice from the private sector with key programmes in post-Tsunami Sri Lanka and Ghana.
In 2008, she joined Transaid full-time, initially as Country Programme Manager in Zambia, where she led a project to develop the capacity and capability of the Industrial Training Centre in Lusaka. Three years later, in 2011, she was promoted to Head of Programmes with direct responsibility for managing a portfolio of projects in sub-Saharan Africa – primarily focused around rural transport, transport management for health fleets, and professional driver training in the commercial vehicle, passenger transport and materials handling sectors.
Commenting on her appointment, Caroline said: “In my 12-year engagement with Transaid I have developed a strong technical understanding of the many issues relating to transport and logistics in Africa and I’m excited about the opportunity to lead a fantastic team which is deeply committed to the people Transaid exists to support.
“I am incredibly lucky to be taking over an organisation which enjoys unprecedented levels of industry backing, and which has proven to be an essential ingredient in our success. Today our projects are transforming lives daily and attracting significant attention from international donors.”
Commenting on the appointment, Jo Godsmark, Chair of Transaid, said: “We are extremely fortunate that in Caroline we have the ideal person to lead Transaid as we approach our 20th anniversary next year. She brings the ideal blend of experience, having spent time in the field and managed our entire project portfolio. Plus, Caroline enjoys excellent relationships with our member base and within the development sector.”
