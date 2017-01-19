TRAILER NEWS…..

Jan 19, 2017 admin Breaking News, Trailer & Bodybuilder 0
New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways
M1 Marketing is now the exclusive importer and distributor of a patented protection system for the cargo compartments of vans and semi-trailers.
Called Trailerlock, the device protects the rear doors of trailers and LCVs to prevent intruders from breaking into vehicles, either while moving or while at rest in parking areas. Trailerlock – which comprises a case, anchoring bolt, secret nut and a wrench, plus back-up wrench – anchors the handle of the locking mechanism to the frame of the trailer.
Manufactured from solid steel, simple to operate and resistant to mechanical interference, the system does not require additional modifications to the rear doors of semi-trailers, ensuring that the product can be deployed without further installation costs. Trailerlock fits most trailers and is ideal for international operators or any trailers which are carrying high value goods or likely to be left unaccompanied.
If there are pre-existing holes in the trailer rear frame then the lock can simply be fitted without further preparation; if not, holes can be drilled with an 8.5-9mm metal drill bit. The fastening bolt is then placed through the frame on the right side of the handle.
Next, the body of the lock is placed onto the handle, so that the fixing bolt passes through the smaller hole in the lock’s body. The secret nut is then attached through the larger hole in the lock’s body, into the fixing bolt. These steps can then be reversed to unlock the device.
The driver keeps the wrench in the cab and a spare wrench can also be held back at base in case the trailer is hooked to another tractor.
New Krone flatbed semi-trailer for UK & Ireland
Krone Trailers will soon introduce a new flatbed semi-trailer to the UK and Irish markets. Set for launch during the first quarter of 2017, it will be competitively priced and developed for the UK/Irish market by a highly experienced sales team. The new flatbed from the German manufacturer is available with Krone drum brakes. The semi-trailer is compliant to EN 12642- code XL.
To see the full range of Krone trailers please visit www.krone-trailer.com
