Tougher truck emission controls to come into force across Britain

Jun 29, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Road transport operators and truck drivers who try to cheat vehicle emissions could be taken off Britain’s roads in a major Government crackdown coming into force in August. New roadside checks will target those who try to cheat the law, in order to improve air quality in British towns and cities.
The UK’s Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is taking tough action after the Government consulted on a draft plan to improve air quality across the UK. County, Local and City Councils are responsible for improving their area’s air quality – but under the Government’s new plan they will be expected to develop new solutions to reduce emissions quickly, while avoiding undue impact on the motorist.
The crackdown follows emerging evidence, including from DVSA enforcement staff, that unscrupulous truck drivers and operators are using cheat devices to cut the cost of operating.
Common cheats include:
Commenting on the measures about to be taken, British Transport Minister, Jesse Norman said: “I welcome this crackdown on rogue hauliers who cheat the system by installing bogus devices which lead to increased pollution. There has rightly been a huge public outcry against car manufacturers that have been cheating emissions standards, and the same rule should apply here too. We all need clean air in which to live and work. That’s why the Government has committed more than £2 billion since 2011 to support greener transport.”
DVSA Chief Executive, Gareth Llewellyn, added: “DVSA’s priority is to protect you from unsafe drivers and vehicles. We are committed to taking dangerous vehicles off Britain’s roads and this new initiative to target emissions fraud is a key part of that. Anyone who flouts the law is putting other road users, and the quality of our air, at risk. We won’t hesitate to take these drivers, operators and vehicles off our roads.”
DVSA will force the driver and operator to have the emissions system fixed within 10 days. Failure to comply risks a fine and immediate immobilisation. For repeat or more serious incidents of emissions fraud or tampering, the DVSA will take the vehicle off the road immediately, in addition to levying a fine. The agency will also investigate any GB operators caught cheating emissions and pass its findings to the Traffic Commissioners, who are responsible for the licensing and regulation of those who operate heavy goods vehicles and have the power to remove operator licences. DVSA will continue to work with its counterpart agencies across Europe, and further afield, to make sure that all offences committed by non-GB hauliers are dealt with locally.
Jul 01, 2017 0
Jul 01, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...