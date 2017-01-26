Top Oil & Portway Trailers Ltd announce new logistics partnership

Top Oil, the Irish family owned fuel and home heating oil supplier, and Haulage Company Portway Trailers Ltd have established a new logistics partnership which will see Portway Trailers Ltd support Top Oil in delivering its fuel across specific locations around Ireland.

Portway Trailers Ltd, based in Dundalk, County Louth, was appointed following a competitive tender process, and joins Reynolds Logistics as transport partners for Top Oil in Ireland.

Commenting on the partnership announcement Gerard Boylan, Chief Executive of Top Oil said; “Portway Trailers has been in business in Ireland for over 30 years and has significant experience in the fuel distribution business. We are delighted to appoint Portway Trailers and look forward to working with them to grow our delivery capacity for Top Oil. In addition to our current haulage contractors, we believe Portway Trailers will allow for greater flexibility in delivering fuel to our business and to our customers.”

“Working with a recognised quality brand like Top Oil demonstrates our ability to work in partnership effectively with the company on all its logistical needs, and support its growing business. We look forward to working with the team at Top Oil and developing our partnership in the near future,” added Ambrose Murphy, Managing Director of Portway Trailers Ltd.

*Pictured are Gerard Boylan, Chief Executive of Top Oil and Robert Larkin of Portway Trailers Ltd at the announcement of the new partnership.