Top Line up for Waterford Truck Show 2017 at new venue

It’s a case of who’s who and what’s what in the Premier League of Truck Shows, with the 2017 Waterford Truck & Motor Show has attracted all the top brands in the trade.
Such has been the success of previous runnings of the sunny South-East’s truck festival that the event has outgrown its county boundaries – therefore a move to ‘The Hub’, Cillín Hill, in the neighbouring county of Kilkenny has been necessary. The two-day event, which takes place on 27 and 28 May next, has generated huge interest from all over Ireland and the UK.
Now in its sixth year, the Waterford Truck & Motor Show 2017 brings together many elements – lines and lines of company and driver owned-trucks of all makes, age profiles and sizes, as well as a vast array of trade stands and of course, gleaming new trucks.
Blue chip names attending will include Scania, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Iveco and DAF Trucks, Bridgestone Tyres, VB Suspension, AutoSmart, BlueCat AdBlue, Topaz (Miles), BPW (Transpec), Manitou Forklifts, Dennison Trailers, Quinn Refrigerated Vehicles, Fruehauf, Kelberg, Schmitz Cargobull and Faymonville Trailers as well as AIB and Wrights Insurance Brokers.
The Hub at Cillín Hill, which is located at a prominent roadside position on the outskirts of Kilkenny City, is an ideal venue, offering both indoor and outdoor exhibition areas. With show space rapidly filling up and additional exhibitors adding to the list everyday, organisers stress the importance of booking early to avoid disappointment.
As a non-profit organisation, this year the organisers of the Waterford Truck & Motor Show 2017 are committing all proceeds from the event to a selection of charities both national and South-East region based, including Pieta House, Mental Health Awareness along with Alzheimer’s Ireland.
Dates & Times
Saturday 27 May: 2.00pm – 9.00pm
Sunday 28 May: 9.30am – 5.30pm
Admission prices: Standard Adult – €10.00
OAP’s & Children – FREE
For further information please contact Noel Brennan (086) 2764712 or Larry Power (086) 3833498 or log onto www.waterfordtruckshow.com
