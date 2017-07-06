Toga Freight Services offer direct link to Spain

Jul 06, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Long established Freight Forwarders, Toga Freight Services, headquartered in Dublin 12, has linked up with major logistics group, Euro Cargo Express Group (ECX), which is headquartered outside Alicante in Southern Spain. Toga Freight is now the sole agent and partner for ECX for the island of Ireland.
The connection between Alicante and Dublin has begun, and involves ECX Group handling collections for Toga Freight’s Irish clients from the Valencia, Castellon, Barcelona, Alicante and Murcia regions of Spain, consolidating the goods in the main distribution hub in Alicante, before the trucks depart on Friday bound for Toga’s distribution centres in Dublin and in London. The service, which is driver accompanied and designed to be secure and fast, allows goods to reach the Irish clients as quickly as is possible by road with double manned trucks driving non-stop through the night to reach the ferry ports in Northern France in time for the Sunday sailings to Ireland and the UK.
A trailer is typically loaded with a mix of tiles, marble, footwear, jars of food, toys and fashion goods.
In addition, Toga Freight will be handling the distribution needs in Ireland for ECX’s extensive client base, which is focused on fashion, footwear, toys and general retail and industrial cargo. On arrival in Dublin, the trailers are unloaded and the hundreds of consignments on board are sorted for immediate delivery by the Toga Freight Dublin fleet and by Toga’s network of 12 Irish Partners.
Speaking about this valuable new addition to the Toga Freight Partner Network in Europe, Managing Director, Martin Gately said: “We are delighted to have formed an alliance with such a respected logistics operator as Euro Cargo Express. Their work ethics and efficiencies very much compare to ours and we both strive to keep customers happy to give repeat bookings. We have long relationships with all our partners and are looking forward to the relationship with ECX being a permanent and mutually rewarding one”.
Speaking about the added services, Transport Manager, Darragh Toner commented: “This alliance will now allow us to offer first class and direct services from Spain that will mirror what we offer from so many countries. A typical week will see us receive over 100 driver accompanied trailers at our depot here in Dublin 12 for distribution, from the UK, Holland, Germany, Switzerland and France, so to be able to offer the same services to our clients from Spain is a major benefit to us and our valued customers.
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0
Jul 01, 2017 0
Jul 01, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jun 29, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Jun 06, 2017 0Madrid, 1 June 2017.- Having received the visit of 10,041...
Apr 05, 2017 0Green Fleet Management with Natural Gas Power Conference...
Apr 05, 2017 0The Annual General Meeting of the Coach Tourism &...
Apr 05, 2017 0In the past three years the number of people traveling by...
Apr 05, 2017 0Much in the media spotlight recently, family owned McGinley...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...