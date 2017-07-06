Toga Freight Services offer direct link to Spain

Long established Freight Forwarders, Toga Freight Services, headquartered in Dublin 12, has linked up with major logistics group, Euro Cargo Express Group (ECX), which is headquartered outside Alicante in Southern Spain. Toga Freight is now the sole agent and partner for ECX for the island of Ireland.

The connection between Alicante and Dublin has begun, and involves ECX Group handling collections for Toga Freight’s Irish clients from the Valencia, Castellon, Barcelona, Alicante and Murcia regions of Spain, consolidating the goods in the main distribution hub in Alicante, before the trucks depart on Friday bound for Toga’s distribution centres in Dublin and in London. The service, which is driver accompanied and designed to be secure and fast, allows goods to reach the Irish clients as quickly as is possible by road with double manned trucks driving non-stop through the night to reach the ferry ports in Northern France in time for the Sunday sailings to Ireland and the UK.

A trailer is typically loaded with a mix of tiles, marble, footwear, jars of food, toys and fashion goods.

In addition, Toga Freight will be handling the distribution needs in Ireland for ECX’s extensive client base, which is focused on fashion, footwear, toys and general retail and industrial cargo. On arrival in Dublin, the trailers are unloaded and the hundreds of consignments on board are sorted for immediate delivery by the Toga Freight Dublin fleet and by Toga’s network of 12 Irish Partners.

Speaking about this valuable new addition to the Toga Freight Partner Network in Europe, Managing Director, Martin Gately said: “We are delighted to have formed an alliance with such a respected logistics operator as Euro Cargo Express. Their work ethics and efficiencies very much compare to ours and we both strive to keep customers happy to give repeat bookings. We have long relationships with all our partners and are looking forward to the relationship with ECX being a permanent and mutually rewarding one”.

Speaking about the added services, Transport Manager, Darragh Toner commented: “This alliance will now allow us to offer first class and direct services from Spain that will mirror what we offer from so many countries. A typical week will see us receive over 100 driver accompanied trailers at our depot here in Dublin 12 for distribution, from the UK, Holland, Germany, Switzerland and France, so to be able to offer the same services to our clients from Spain is a major benefit to us and our valued customers.