Stena makes substantial investment in Belfast Route

Jul 27, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Stena Line’s Swedish parent company has confirmed a multi-million investment package to acquire the Superfast VII and Superfast VIII ferries which operate on its Belfast-Cairnryan route.
The ships currently operate under a charter contract agreement with AS Tallink Grupp and have done since they were deployed on the Belfast-Cairnryan route when it opened in November 2011. Since then the vessels have proved to be both highly reliable and extremely popular with Stena Line customers, hence the acquisition.
Commenting on the development, Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Trade Director (Irish Sea North) said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have now acquired the highly successful Superfast VII and VIII vessels. Since their arrival the ships have proved to be perfectly suited to our 2hr 15 min service between Belfast and Cairnryan and appeal equally well to our freight and travel customer segments. Belfast is a key European business hub for Stena Line and this latest investment signifies Stena’s commitment to developing the region further in the years ahead.”
To date on the route the Superfast vessels have made a total of 23,000 trips and carried 6.4m passengers, 1.4m cars and 1m freight units. Stena will take over formal ownership of the vessels in December 2017.
The purchase of the Superfast vessels is part of Stena Line’s ambitious development plan. This plan also involves the construction of new vessels which will be built at the AVIC Shipyard in China.
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 27, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 20, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0Introduction of Euro VI emissions standards for nationally...
Mar 30, 2017 0A significant honour for Iveco in the lead up to the Green...
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz chose Belgium as the venue to launch a...
Jul 26, 2017 0The arrival of the first right hand drive (RHD) 7900e full...
Jul 26, 2017 0VDL has been manufacturing the CITEA city bus for many...
Jul 26, 2017 0Mercedes-Benz Coach Sales at EvoBus (UK) has supplied the...
Jul 26, 2017 0Award winning operator, Matthews Coach Hire, has recently...
Apr 20, 2017 0The eagerly anticipated Crafter range from Volkswagen...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Jul 01, 2017 0The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year...
Jul 01, 2017 0Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
Jun 11, 2017 0Did you know that by cleaning the underside of your trailer...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...