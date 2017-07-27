Stena makes substantial investment in Belfast Route

Stena Line’s Swedish parent company has confirmed a multi-million investment package to acquire the Superfast VII and Superfast VIII ferries which operate on its Belfast-Cairnryan route.

The ships currently operate under a charter contract agreement with AS Tallink Grupp and have done since they were deployed on the Belfast-Cairnryan route when it opened in November 2011. Since then the vessels have proved to be both highly reliable and extremely popular with Stena Line customers, hence the acquisition.

Commenting on the development, Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Trade Director (Irish Sea North) said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have now acquired the highly successful Superfast VII and VIII vessels. Since their arrival the ships have proved to be perfectly suited to our 2hr 15 min service between Belfast and Cairnryan and appeal equally well to our freight and travel customer segments. Belfast is a key European business hub for Stena Line and this latest investment signifies Stena’s commitment to developing the region further in the years ahead.”

To date on the route the Superfast vessels have made a total of 23,000 trips and carried 6.4m passengers, 1.4m cars and 1m freight units. Stena will take over formal ownership of the vessels in December 2017.

The purchase of the Superfast vessels is part of Stena Line’s ambitious development plan. This plan also involves the construction of new vessels which will be built at the AVIC Shipyard in China.