Stena Europe first for Irish Sea ferry fleet

Jan 26, 2017 admin Breaking News, Maritime 0
Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry service between Rosslare and Fishguard, has become the first vessel in Stena Line’s Irish Sea fleet of seven ships to sport the leading ferry company’s new ‘Connecting Europe for a Sustainable Future’ strapline.
The new logo is emblazoned in thirty-foot green lettering on either side of the ship to reflect the company’s commitment to becoming a more sustainable and environmentally friendly company, a key aspect of Stena Line’s future business strategy.
This livery work was carried out at Belfast’s iconic Harland & Wolff shipyard and was managed by Stena Line’s group sister company, Northern Marine Ferries as part of an ongoing £7m fleet refit programme.
In addition to the exterior upgrades, the Stena Europe also had work carried out on bow thrusters, rudders and main shaft seals under the water line, with additional upgrades to the galley, bar and crew accommodation.
To accommodate the increasing demand from the freight transport industry, Stena Line also increased the height of the vessel’s cargo deck which now allows access to high top trailers, a key requirement of more and more freight customers operating between Britain and Ireland.
Ian Davies, Stena Line’s Trade Director (Irish Sea South) commented: “We are delighted that one of our vessels has become the first Stena Line ship on the Irish Sea to promote our new company strapline which graphically reflects our increasing commitment to become a more sustainable and environmentally friendly company. Furthermore, for our freight customers, we took onboard their feedback in relation to the accommodation of high top trailers and took the refit opportunity to increase the height clearance of an area of our cargo deck to 4.65m. The Stena Europe is now equipped to accommodate all trailer height variations which we are confident will help us continue to expand our freight business in 2017.”
Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes between Britain to Ireland including Belfast to Liverpool and Heysham, Belfast to Cairnryan, Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, a total of 224 weekly sailing options between Britain and Ireland. Stena Line also offers a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 26, 2017 0
Jan 26, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...