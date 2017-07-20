Somers Commercials – ‘Holding back the Years’ event

Judging by the huge number of enquiries about the forthcoming special ‘Reeling in the Years’ road transport event, its organiser Somers Commercials Ltd is confident that the night will be a resounding success.

Happenings true from yesteryear with a few extra lines added in will be recalled on the night such as the time the first load of beef left Ireland for the Continent. The event will be held in Jacks Tavern, Camolin, Enniscorthy, County Wexford on Saturday, 29 July at 8 o’clock.

“We have been in contact with some of the drivers who drove these trucks back in the day and they are really excited about the event,” said Bernadette Behan, Somers Commercials Ltd. “We will have some vintage and classic trucks here on display, and thanks to your readership we have received numerous old pictures and videos from that time also, to add to the memories of that era.”

Entertainment, food and spot prizes will be available on the night also.