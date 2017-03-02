Somers Commercials – Holdin’ back the years!

Somers Commercials Ltd is organising a special ‘Reeling in the Years’ of Irish Road Haulage evening, recalling the time the first load of beef left Ireland for the Continent. The event will be held in Jacks Tavern, Camolin, Enniscorthy, County Wexford on Saturday, 29 July at 8 o’clock.

“We have been in contact with some of the drivers who drove these trucks back in the day and they are really excited about the event,” said Bernadette Behan, Somers Commercials Ltd, speaking to Fleet Transport.

“We also hope to have some of the old trucks here on display. Through your readership we are seeking some old pictures and videos to add to the memories of that time, we would really appreciate it. Entertainment, food and spot prizes will be available on the night also. The picture attached is of my late father, Jim Somers and Eamon Manning, two of the drivers that went on these early trips.”