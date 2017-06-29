SOLUTRANS 2017: Success Awaits for Award Winners

Jun 29, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
With six months to go before its grand opening, SOLUTRANS 2017 to be held from 21/25 November 2017 at Lyon Eurexpo, France, is already shaping up to be its most successful commercial vehicle exhibition ever.
With a 6% increase in the total surface area booked, a 7% rise in the number of exhibitors expected compared to when the event was last held in 2015, 28% of new exhibitors and many more in the pipeline, the international exhibition of road and urban transport solutions will offer a more extensive, more prolific and more international outlook.
Among the leading European trade shows for innovation, SOLUTRANS boasts an unprecedented level of support from all market’s leading brands, among them the manufacturers of HGVs, trailers, LCVs, bodywork specialists together with aftersales and service provider companies. To date, the show has registered the participation of the 7 global leading manufacturers of heavy-duty vehicles (DAF Trucks, Iveco, MAN Truck & Bus, Mercedes-Benz, Renault Trucks, Scania and Volvo Trucks), alongside the main French and European trailer producers.
With an international listing accounting for 22% of the total number of exhibitors, the show has confirmed 16 countries in total that so far will be represented, including Germany, Belgium, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland.
In keeping with the global theme, the three major commercial vehicle prizes will be announced and presented at a special event in conjunction with SOLUTRANS, the International Truck of the Year Award 2018, the International Van of the Year Award 2018 and the International Pick-up Award 2018.
