SIMI awards for Wexford VTN & CarTow

Wexford VTN and Cartow were among the winners at the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) Irish Motor Industry Awards in partnership with Bank of Ireland Finance held at a glittering ceremony at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4. The awards, now in their seventh year, were attended by over 700 of the motor industry’s senior figures and guests.

The accolades adjudicated by an independent panel and announced by RTE Sports Commentator & TV presenter Marty Morrissey, honoured those companies that demonstrate excellence and best practice in their industry over the last 12 months. Open to all sectors of the Irish Motor Industry eight award categories in total were presented by Alan Greene President of the SIMI and Pat Creed, Managing Director of Sponsors, Bank of Ireland Finance.

Category Award Winners on the night were:

Franchised Sales Operation of the Year – CAB Motor Company Ltd, Monahan Road, Ballintemple, Cork.

– CAB Motor Company Ltd, Monahan Road, Ballintemple, Cork. Franchised Aftersales Operation of the Year – Audi North Dublin, Exit 5, M50, North Road, Dublin 11.

– Audi North Dublin, Exit 5, M50, North Road, Dublin 11. Commercial Vehicle Operation of the Year – Wicklow VTN, Glebe Business Park, Port Access Road, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow.

Wicklow VTN, Glebe Business Park, Port Access Road, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow. Independent Sales Operation of the Year – Meridian Motors, Sleaty Road, Co. Carlow.

– Meridian Motors, Sleaty Road, Co. Carlow. Independent Aftersales Operation of the Year – Donnellan Auto Services, Oranmore Business Park, Oranmore, Co. Galway.

– Donnellan Auto Services, Oranmore Business Park, Oranmore, Co. Galway. Bodyshop of the Year – Fitzpatrick’s Garage Accident Repair Centre, Dublin Road, Kildare.

– Fitzpatrick’s Garage Accident Repair Centre, Dublin Road, Kildare. Vehicle Recovery Operator of the Year – CarTow, Westpoint Offices, Collinstown Lane, Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin.

– CarTow, Westpoint Offices, Collinstown Lane, Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin. Motor Factor of the Year – John Delaney Motor Factors, Fair Green, Drogheda, Co. Louth

Photos:

Commercial Vehicle Operation of the Year 2017 winner – Wicklow VTN – Pictured L-R SIMI President Alan Greene; Tara Jackson, Manager, Wicklow VTN and Pat Creed, Managing Director of Bank of Ireland Finance.

Vehicle Recovery Operator of the Year 2017 winner – CarTow.ie – Pictured L-R SIMI President Alan Greene, John Dowling, Operations Director CarTow; Ken Morgan, CarTow and Pat Creed, Managing Director of Bank of Ireland Finance.