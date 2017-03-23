Sentinel Systems improve safety on Dublin City Council’s fleet

A specialist in vehicle safety and camera solutions, Sentinel Systems has recently worked with Dublin City Council to install safety camera and recording devices onto its vehicles.

Sentinel Systems’ products were brought on to enhance the safe operation of Dublin City Council’s vehicles. This was a requirement given by the Council, which decided vehicle safety products were necessary for its operation in Dublin City Centre and other congested areas.

Walkers Vehicle Rentals, contractors and installers of Sentinel’s products to Dublin City Council vehicles, has successfully used a variety of Sentinel’s safety products before. Sentinel’s camera safety systems were installed onto two Dublin City Council MAN TGS 32.440, equipped with Hyva Hookloaders.

“Given the history we have with Sentinel and having used a variety of the company’s products before, we had no difficulty in recommending Sentinel on the grounds of customer requirement, cost, technical support and specification. Sentinel’s products have been very beneficial so far and our customers are very happy with them. We would definitely consider using Sentinel’s products on our vehicles again in future,” commented Francis Cunningham from Walkers Vehicle Rentals.

In having Sentinel’s systems installed, the Council helps to prevent accidents caused by large vehicles reversing or manoeuvring in confined spaces, which can be a challenge for drivers in busy towns and cities. The system comprises Sentinel’s side-scanning sensors and cameras, which are installed along the near-side and front-step of the vehicle. These surrounding areas of a vehicle can be the most common blind spots for cyclists. Sentinel’s visual and audible aids on the Bike Hotspot system alert the driver to a cyclist’s movement within a predetermined range, encouraging them to take caution. The system can also warn the cyclist or pedestrian that the vehicle is turning left, triggered by the left-hand indicator, so they can keep at a safe distance from the vehicle and not undertake whilst the vehicle is moving. The system activates whilst the vehicle is travelling under 15mph to prevent false alarms.