Sentinel Systems improve safety on Dublin City Council’s fleet 

Mar 23, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
A specialist in vehicle safety and camera solutions, Sentinel Systems has recently worked with Dublin City Council to install safety camera and recording devices onto its vehicles.
Sentinel Systems’ products were brought on to enhance the safe operation of Dublin City Council’s vehicles. This was a requirement given by the Council, which decided vehicle safety products were necessary for its operation in Dublin City Centre and other congested areas.
Walkers Vehicle Rentals, contractors and installers of Sentinel’s products to Dublin City Council vehicles, has successfully used a variety of Sentinel’s safety products before. Sentinel’s camera safety systems were installed onto two Dublin City Council MAN TGS 32.440, equipped with Hyva Hookloaders.
“Given the history we have with Sentinel and having used a variety of the company’s products before, we had no difficulty in recommending Sentinel on the grounds of customer requirement, cost, technical support and specification. Sentinel’s products have been very beneficial so far and our customers are very happy with them. We would definitely consider using Sentinel’s products on our vehicles again in future,” commented Francis Cunningham from Walkers Vehicle Rentals.
In having Sentinel’s systems installed, the Council helps to prevent accidents caused by large vehicles reversing or manoeuvring in confined spaces, which can be a challenge for drivers in busy towns and cities. The system comprises Sentinel’s side-scanning sensors and cameras, which are installed along the near-side and front-step of the vehicle. These surrounding areas of a vehicle can be the most common blind spots for cyclists. Sentinel’s visual and audible aids on the Bike Hotspot system alert the driver to a cyclist’s movement within a predetermined range, encouraging them to take caution. The system can also warn the cyclist or pedestrian that the vehicle is turning left, triggered by the left-hand indicator, so they can keep at a safe distance from the vehicle and not undertake whilst the vehicle is moving. The system activates whilst the vehicle is travelling under 15mph to prevent false alarms.
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 23, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Mar 09, 2017 0Port of Cork’s Tier 1 Deepwater status comes to the fore...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...