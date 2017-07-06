Seatruck Ferries extends commitment to Warrenpoint

Jul 06, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Irish Sea freight specialist Seatruck Ferries have signed a 10-year extension to its agreement with Warrenpoint Harbour Authority. The agreement underlines the Seatruck Ferries commitment to the port at a time of growing volumes on the route.
Seatruck operates a twice daily roll-on/roll-off ferry service connecting Warrenpoint, County Down with the Port of Heysham in Lancashire. The operation commenced in April 1996 and has gone from strength to strength with a €70m investment in two purpose built ferries which were introduced in 2007. At the same time Warrenpoint Harbour Authority also provided a new loading ramp and upgraded terminal facilities.
Seatruck is the largest tonnage operator in Warrenpoint and in 2016 the service had a record year with well over 100,000 shipments for the first time in its history. The Seatruck Warrenpoint service saw the fastest percentage freight growth of any Northern Irish ferry service in 2016.
As part of the new agreement, Warrenpoint harbour has committed to provide additional terminal space in Warrenpoint as is required to cope with future growth predictions.
Seatruck specialise in the shipment of unaccompanied trailers on routes which reduce road mileage for operators compared with the more traditional transit through Scotland or Wales. Continued HGV driver shortages, particularly in the UK, are contributing to an increasing market switch to the Seatruck model.
CEO of Seatruck Ferries, Alistair Eagles commented: “Warrenpoint is where the Seatruck story began and we are absolutely delighted to extend our agreement with the Port and in turn our commitment to the local area. The wider financial benefits of having a successful Port in this area should not be underestimated. Warrenpoint Harbour is the economic heartbeat of Newry and Mourne and more widely on both sides of the border. We now need to ensure that we have the arteries clear to ensure that the blood can flow freely and we welcome the progress being made on the Newry Southern Relief Road.”
