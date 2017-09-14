Scania introduces Electric parking brake with Auto Hold

Sep 14, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Promised at the time of the launch of the new S-series and R-series, the Next Generation Scania now features an electric parking brake option for the first time. Its actual location is the same as the hand-pulled brake lever, slightly to the left of the panel in front of the driver, but the control is more reminiscent of what is available in modern passenger cars, and some trucks in recent years. The control is pressure-sensitive, which means that it can be applied gradually.
Among its safety-enhancing features is that it is applied automatically (at low speed) when the driver’s door is opened or the seatbelt is released. Since the parking brake is electrically controlled, it can also be automatically applied if the speed is low and the driver releases the safety belt or the door is opened – a safety feature that ensures that the driver never experiences the shock of seeing their parked truck starting to move.
The hill hold functionality has also been enhanced. When the electric parking brake’s Auto Hold position is activated, there is no time limit on how long it will hold the vehicle. It is also automatically reapplied when the truck stops again, such as in traffic queues. If the vehicle is stationary for slightly longer, it automatically switches from Auto Hold to the parking brake.
