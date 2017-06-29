Sales growth returns in Commercial Vehicle registrations across EU *+4.6% five months into 2017; +9.0% in May

Jun 29, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
During the course of the month of May 2017, commercial vehicle demand across the European Union recovered after April’s decline. In total 204,770 vehicles were registered, according to ACEA, the association of car and commercial vehicle manufacturers, 9.0% more than in the same month last year.
In May 2017, new registrations grew across all business segments, from vans to trucks and buses. All major EU markets performed well, apart from the United Kingdom, which posted a modest decline (-2.6%). Spain and Germany saw the highest percentage gains (+19.3% and + 13.2% respectively), followed by the Italian (+9.2%) and French (+7.9%) markets. In total, 204,770 commercial vehicles were registered in May, or 9.0% more than in the same month last year.
Five months into the year, the EU market expanded by 4.6%, counting almost 1 million new commercial vehicles registered. During that period, Spain (+15.5%) posted the strongest results, followed by Italy (+7.8%), France (+7.0%) and Germany (+4.3%). The UK market contracted (-3.8%) over these five months.
Sales of new light commercial vehicles in the EU totalled 168,958 units, up 8.4% compared to the same month in 2016. Spain (+21.1%), Germany (+11.6%), Italy (+9.2%) and France (+7.6%) all recorded substantial increases, while the United Kingdom saw demand for vans decrease (-5.3%).
From January to May 2017, 821,534 new vans were registered in the EU, 5.0% more than last year. The United Kingdom (-5.0%) was the only major market where demand fell. Spain (+18.2%), France (+7.6%), Germany (+5.2%) and Italy (+5.1%) all posted substantial increases.
2017 results show a strong increase in the heavy truck segment (+13.5%), with 26,572 new vehicles registered in the EU. The UK and French markets did very well in May, they went up by 22.6% and 15.0% respectively, while demand for heavy trucks fell slightly in Spain (-0.5%).
During the first five months of 2017, the EU market grew by 2.9%, reaching 125,575 heavy trucks registered. All five big markets posted growth during this period, except for Spain (-4.2%). The Italian market posted the strongest upturn – registrations were 28.3% higher than in the same period one year ago.
3,252 new buses and coaches were registered across the region, up 4.1%. Demand fell in France (‐33.6%) and the UK (-2.5%), while Italy (+71.6%), Germany (+28.4%) and Spain (+14.7%) all posted strong growth.
Five months into 2017 saw the EU bus and coach market grow by 4.2%, counting 16,366 vehicles registered. Demand decreased in France (-20.2%) and the United Kingdom (-1.8%), but new bus and coach registrations went up in Italy (+48.5%), Spain (+13.7%) and Germany (+13.4%).
