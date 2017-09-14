 

Road freight business increases across Haulage & Own-Account sectors

Sep 14, 2017

*Close to 2009 levels but 50% below 2007 peak

All key road freight activities increased substantially in 2016 according to latest Road Freight Transport Survey results published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The series of results details the number of goods vehicles on the roads, the amount of laden journeys, tonnes carried, and distance travelled. Use of vehicles, business of owner, fleet size and age of fleet is also outlined.

Commenting on the figures, Brendan Curtin, Statistician at the CSO said: “While overall road transport activity has reached close to 2009 levels in terms of tonnes carried and distance travelled, the number of goods vehicles on the road is 13% higher than in 2009. Overall, road transport activity is still about 50% below the peak levels reached in 2007. Large vehicles over 10 tonnes unladen weight amount to one fifth of the national fleet but carry 87% of the tonnage and 88% of tonne-kilometres. They account for more than half of all laden journeys and, due to their size they carry heavier and larger loads. The breakdown of the figures by type of work shows that building materials such as sand, gravel, cement and concrete had the most significant contribution to the 20% growth in tonnes carried between 2015 and 2016.”

CSO Road Freight Transport Survey results in brief:

  • All key road freight indicators increased substantially in 2016.
  • The number of goods vehicles was up 13.3%.
  • Laden journeys increased by 17.6%.
  • Tonnes carried increased by 20.0%, vehicle kilometres by 19.7% and tonne/kilometres by 17.5%.
  • In 2016, a total of 141.7 million tonnes of goods was transported by road. This was the highest level recorded since 2009 when 148.3 million tonnes were carried, but was still well below the peak figure of 299.3 million tonnes carried in 2007.
  • Activity measured as weight by distance, or tonne/kilometres, reached 11,564 tonne/kilometres in 2016.
  • There were 98,656 Irish goods vehicles (over 2-tonnes unladen weight) on the roads in 2016. The number of larger vehicles over 10 tonnes unladen weight grew by 18.1% in the year.
