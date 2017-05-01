Revenue seizes 6,000 litres of Laundered Fuel in Mayo

May 01, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
Last week, Revenue officers seized approximately 6,000 litres of laundered fuel when they entered a business premises in Co. Mayo. Officers entered the premises under warrant and seized the laundered fuel, which was in a number of oil tanks and in various vehicles parked on the premises site.
Over the last number of years Revenue has prioritised action on the illicit fuel trade and has successfully implemented a wide-ranging strategy to tackle the problem of fuel fraud, particularly fuel laundering. As part of this strategy, a new Fuel Marker (Accutrace S10™) was introduced jointly with HMRC in both Ireland and the UK. The new marker enables Revenue to test samples of road diesel from distributors, forecourts and transport companies to identify the lower-taxed marked diesel intended for off-road use only, and take appropriate enforcement action where the marker is detected. The new marker was a significant contributor to the detection and seizure today. While the coloured dye had been laundered and removed from the fuel, the new fuel marker (Accutrace S10™) was present, and enabled the successful detection of the laundered fuel.
Investigations are ongoing in the case, with a view to criminal prosecution.
The illicit trade in mineral oil products, and particularly the laundering of marked diesel and kerosene, is a serious threat to the Exchequer. In addition to the loss to the Exchequer, oil laundering undermines the competitiveness of legitimate businesses, damages the environment, damages consumers’ vehicles and helps to sustain organised criminal networks.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illicit fuel, they should contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.
