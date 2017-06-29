Renault Range T gets more space: More power to Volvo FE

Brands within the Volvo AB Group have made some interesting developments within its Renault Trucks and Volvo Trucks model lines. Since the introduction of the award-winning Renault Range T, there has been much interest in the flagship High model (with flat floor) with constant appeals for it to be available in right hand drive form. This request has now been met. Meanwhile, the Volvo FE distribution rigid and urban tractor-unit now benefits from a range topping 350hp powerplant.

Renault Trucks will introduce the newly-engineered right hand drive Range T High, from early 2018, opening up new opportunities for the brand with long-haul operators and owner drivers.

“For UK and Irish customers, while the standard Range T continues to deliver the best available total cost of ownership, we have listened and we recognise that more operators are looking for a more spacious and luxurious sleeper cab,” commented Nigel Butler Commercial Director, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland. “Since launch in 2013, the left-hand drive Range T High has been universally acclaimed in Europe and by operators and press alike. Our flagship flat floor right hand drive models offer spacious, comfortable and well-appointed working and living areas that will appeal to both drivers and operators who specify vehicles that are a home-from home, and those who prioritise image.”

Range T High will come with three trim levels International, Driver and the top of the range Driver Lux.

“Attracting and retaining good drivers is a real priority for operators facing the critical shortage of trained professionals in the industry. The generous working, living and sleeping environment of the right-hand drive Range T High will help enhance driver satisfaction and productivity as the flat floor delivers the comfort levels needed for international or long distance transport.”

News from Volvo Trucks is that FE is now being launched with a 350hp engine and a new nine-tonne front axle. This makes the versatile Volvo FE range an even stronger truck for even more demanding distribution, refuse handling and light construction duties. The Volvo FE.350 is designed for gross vehicle weights (GVW) at 18 and 26-tonnes.

The Volvo FE.350 will offer a peak torque of 1400Nm from 1200-1600rpm and can be configured as a 4×2, 6×2 or 6×4 rigid truck or as a lightweight urban or regional 4×2 tractor. Box vans, fridges, tippers, crane trucks and refuse trucks are just a few examples of three-axle 26-tonne applications where the enhanced power and the option of a 9-tonne front axle can improve productivity. The D8K350 Euro-6 engine is combined with Volvo’s 12-speed I-Shift automated gearbox or the option of a six-speed fully-automatic transmission and is available with every cab across the range – including the low entry cab.

John Comer, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks, UK & Ireland said: “We are delighted to see the 350hp option added to the Volvo FE range. The FE-350 comes into its own as a lightweight 6×2 rigid with single of twin tyres on the tag or as a rear-steer. The option of the 9-tonne front axle on this configuration gives greater flexibility in ensuring correct load distribution, ensuring compliance, especially with diminishing loads.”

The new Volvo FE-350 is available to order now with production due to start in September 2017. Volvo Trucks is also expanding the Volvo FE range for customers who prefer gas power. The Volvo FE-320 with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) power is now available with the complete choice of cabs – day, comfort, sleeper or low entry – for both distribution and refuse applications.