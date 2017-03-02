More regulation needed – FTA Ireland Motor Insurance Survey

Mar 02, 2017 admin Breaking News 0
A recent survey of motor insurance prices by the Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) found that 87% of its members experienced rises in 2016, with half saying their premiums had gone up by more than 40%. These increased motor insurance costs for commercial vehicle operators are curbing efforts to remain competitive, according to the organisation.
To compound the issue, the lack of regulation and transparency within the insurance sector in Ireland is causing confusion on pricing and not enabling fleet operators to compare prices effectively and efficiently.
“FTA Ireland welcomes the recently-published finance sub-committee’s report on insurance,” said Aidan Flynn, General Manager, FTA Ireland. “However, it is disappointing that the report made no specific recommendations relevant to the commercial fleet sector. This would have given peace of mind to fleet operators who are being burdened with huge hikes in their insurance premiums. It is vital now that insurance is on the agenda for Government so that commercial fleet insurance is dealt with as a stand-alone item for investigation and discussion. There is no point inviting stakeholders like FTA Ireland into discussions on insurance and then ignoring the issues for the fleet sector and focusing completely on the more populist issues such as private insurance.”
FTA’s survey, gathered evidence from commercial truck fleet members about their experiences over the past 12 months. To compound the challenge of achieving a competitive rate for such vital insurance, around a third of those questioned admitted they were uncertain what commission or fees their insurance brokers were charging.
“This demonstrates a real and very worrying lack of regulation,” continued Aidan, “since one of the basic obligations of an insurance broker is to make it clear to the client the fees charged and commission due from the insurance company. Brokers are making significant fees and commission increases off the back of the significant insurance premium hikes and taking advantage of freight operators.
“Commercial fleet insurance is a complicated process with a lot at stake. It is therefore imperative that insurance brokers have competencies and an acute understanding of this specific area rather than viewing the relationship with a fleet operator as just another transaction.”
Aidan added there were few specialised commercial fleet insurance brokers, so operators struggled to get the best deal for their businesses. He said Government Committees needed to engage in the process by improving rules of engagement for brokers, auditing these rules by the Central Bank and encouraging insurance companies to mandatorily push for risk management practices to be audited.
FTA Ireland is calling on the insurance sector, as well as the government’s Cost of Insurance Working Group, to implement the following recommendations:
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0Electric motors for electric vehicles: $400 billion...
Dec 08, 2016 0Good news for Irish road transport operators interested in...
Dec 08, 2016 0Naas headquartered Volvo Truck & Bus Dealership Irish...
Sep 02, 2016 0Integration into the wider transport network is the key to...
Aug 29, 2015 0Venturi Automobiles and their partner The Ohio State...
Dec 22, 2016 0West Cork Coach Hire Ltd, a family owned and run company...
Dec 09, 2016 0Most Successful CTTC Coach & Bus Show 2016 The 9th...
Aug 08, 2016 0Ballymena’s Wrightbus has unveiled two key new products...
Aug 08, 2016 0A unique arts collaboration, driven by County Monaghan...
Aug 08, 2016 0Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has commissioned ADAC...
Jan 19, 2017 0At the end of the month the Irish arm of the Freight...
Jan 19, 2017 02016 was another milestone year for Emerald Truck & Van...
Jan 12, 2017 0Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland (VWCVI) has enhanced...
Dec 22, 2016 0Daimler CV brand Mercedes-Benz is set to post several sales...
Dec 15, 2016 0The fleet of Renault Master ambulances operated by Medicall...
Jan 26, 2017 0Stena Europe, which operates on the daily Stena Line ferry...
Jan 19, 2017 0Although total traffic passing through the Port of Cork...
May 12, 2016 0In line with its commitment to Invest in Kent, MOTIS has...
Feb 12, 2016 0“Irish Ferries deeply regrets the inconvenience...
Feb 12, 2016 0The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is calling on...
Jan 19, 2017 0New trailer lock guards against theft and stowaways M1...
Jan 12, 2017 0Krone Trailers within the Krone Commercial Vehicle Group...
Dec 22, 2016 0The Board of Directors of the joint venture Schmitz...
Dec 22, 2016 0Despite a significant downturn especially in the farm...
Nov 17, 2016 0From the first ‘swiveler’ with pendle axles to the...