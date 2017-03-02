More regulation needed – FTA Ireland Motor Insurance Survey

A recent survey of motor insurance prices by the Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) found that 87% of its members experienced rises in 2016, with half saying their premiums had gone up by more than 40%. These increased motor insurance costs for commercial vehicle operators are curbing efforts to remain competitive, according to the organisation.

To compound the issue, the lack of regulation and transparency within the insurance sector in Ireland is causing confusion on pricing and not enabling fleet operators to compare prices effectively and efficiently.

“FTA Ireland welcomes the recently-published finance sub-committee’s report on insurance,” said Aidan Flynn, General Manager, FTA Ireland. “However, it is disappointing that the report made no specific recommendations relevant to the commercial fleet sector. This would have given peace of mind to fleet operators who are being burdened with huge hikes in their insurance premiums. It is vital now that insurance is on the agenda for Government so that commercial fleet insurance is dealt with as a stand-alone item for investigation and discussion. There is no point inviting stakeholders like FTA Ireland into discussions on insurance and then ignoring the issues for the fleet sector and focusing completely on the more populist issues such as private insurance.”

FTA’s survey, gathered evidence from commercial truck fleet members about their experiences over the past 12 months. To compound the challenge of achieving a competitive rate for such vital insurance, around a third of those questioned admitted they were uncertain what commission or fees their insurance brokers were charging.

“This demonstrates a real and very worrying lack of regulation,” continued Aidan, “since one of the basic obligations of an insurance broker is to make it clear to the client the fees charged and commission due from the insurance company. Brokers are making significant fees and commission increases off the back of the significant insurance premium hikes and taking advantage of freight operators.

“Commercial fleet insurance is a complicated process with a lot at stake. It is therefore imperative that insurance brokers have competencies and an acute understanding of this specific area rather than viewing the relationship with a fleet operator as just another transaction.”

Aidan added there were few specialised commercial fleet insurance brokers, so operators struggled to get the best deal for their businesses. He said Government Committees needed to engage in the process by improving rules of engagement for brokers, auditing these rules by the Central Bank and encouraging insurance companies to mandatorily push for risk management practices to be audited.

FTA Ireland is calling on the insurance sector, as well as the government’s Cost of Insurance Working Group, to implement the following recommendations: