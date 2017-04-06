Preview: CV Show 2017

With just under three weeks to go until the 2017 CV Show opens its doors at the NEC in Birmingham, the excitement is building up as the sector gets its moment in the spotlight from 25-27 April next.

But while there has been much focus already on the new trucks, vans and pick-ups that will be making their show debuts, there’s a whole lot more to the show than just the vehicles themselves. The CV Show is not only a shop window into the operations side of the industry, but also into the fascinating and fast-moving world of technology.

“Across the entire automotive industry, the CV Sector is a technology leader. It’s commercial vehicles that are, in several respects, pioneering the move towards advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and an increasingly autonomous future, while environmental pressures mean that the current generation of commercial vehicles is cleaner than ever, and getting even greener,” commented Rob Skelton, CV Show Director.

“There is a wealth of technological and engineering expertise across the commercial vehicle industry, with advanced telematics, emissions technology and safety systems chief among them, the show offers a great opportunity to see these technological advances first hand, from companies both small and large. Its status as the ‘must attend’ show for anyone involved in the road transport, logistics and associated support industries has never been stronger, and we look forward to seeing you there,” he added.

Listed below are a few more exhibitions showcasing at the event.

ProVision Highlights Pioneering Innovations

This year, ProVision will be using the CV Show to launch a truly ground-breaking enhancement to our solution offering. While others are touting multi-camera 3G connected devices with vehicle tracking as the next innovation, ProVision will be launching the real next innovation – CameraMatics.

It has been supplying connected solutions with advanced tracking, for over a year, but now it will be launching a brand new cloud-based interface for PC and Mobile. Our new ‘Command Centre’ will not only provide more data than ever before, but also delivers two key new features that will revolutionise how fleet managers mitigate risk and provide a more complete audit trail and history of incidents that do occur.

Commenting Simon Murray, Sales & Marketing Director at ProVision said: “We are really excited to attend the CV Show with the biggest investment in the show to date and we are eager to show attendees our latest software release and the power our new cloud-based system.”

Mervyn O’Callaghan, Managing Director at ProVision added: “This investment in the show matches a major investment in the new software suite, which truly makes the concept of CameraMatics a reality. Thanks to our new ‘Command Centre’ fleet managers no longer have to interpret telematics and vehicle tracking data to try and recreate incidents and accidents. Thanks to ProVision, they now have full video footage combined with all the usual tracking/telematics data, and a whole new set of data, never previously available, to recreate exactly what happened.”



Crafty launch campaign for Volkswagen Crafter

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles took an unusual approach to quality testing its new Crafter, which makes its debut at the CV Show.

In addition to regular testing, the company got people ‘out in the field’ to test the all-new Crafter’s quality and suitability for the job, with a 30,000-mile drive around Europe, and 30 craftsmen testing and evaluating the van by using it for their trades.

During the past four months, the new Crafter visited craftsmen from the Arctic Circle to Morocco and from Iceland to Moscow, taking in a total of 31 different countries, including Donegal in Ireland. The Crafter2Craftsmen van started its trek immediately after the IAA Hanover Commercial Vehicle Show in November, and will end its pan-European journey at the NEC when the CV Show opens its doors on April 25.

The test panel of craftsmen were a diverse bunch: a manufacturer of bagpipes in Scotland, a windmill restorer, a royal flower supplier and a blacksmith… even Santa Claus had a visit to work out if the Crafter was a worthy substitute for his more traditional sleigh.

The entire journey of the Crafter was documented through social media, as well as on the Crafter2Craftsmen website: www.crafter2craftsmen.com. Over 900,000 contacts were reached via Facebook alone, providing a virtual companion for the Crafter on its epic trip.

Gray & Adams looks Back …..to the Future

While Gray & Adams is marking its 60th anniversary, the manufacturer of temperature-controlled semi-trailers and rigid vehicle bodywork will also focus on the future when it returns to the CV Show.

Taking centre stage on the company’s stand will be a 44-pallet lifting-deck trailer built to the latest specification, complete with aerodynamically efficient panel cappings, low-noise alloy Gripster floor surface, a Carrier Vector 1950 refrigeration unit, and BPW running gear and telematics system. This trailer will be finished in an eye-catching livery on both sides and at the rear, conveying the impression that the skin has been peeled back to reveal food produce in cages on both decks inside.

Also appearing on the company’s stand will be an 11-metre urban trailer, built for a high-profile restaurant chain. This trailer will have one longitudinal internal partition creating two lanes, a Tridec command steer system for optimum manoeuvrability, a 1,500 kg Dhollandia column tail-lift, and a Carrier Vector 1950 dual-temperature fridge.

Completing its NEC line-up, Gray & Adams will be presenting an eco-friendly 26-tonne rigid, which is due to commence trials with the Co-op after the event. Based on a diesel-electric Scania hybrid chassis, the truck’s 8.8-metre body will have a curved front and low-noise, Gripster alloy floor. Other features include an underslung Carrier Supra 1150U multi-temperature fridge, a 1,500kg Ratcliff power closure column tail-lift, and a JR Industries electric shutter door.

Joint Managing Director, Peter Gray said: “This is a significant year for Gray & Adams so we’re very much looking forward to returning to the CV Show, and meeting up once again with many established and prospective customers.”

Montracon to launch new plant machinery trailer

Montracon’s new MT45 plant and machinery carrier will make its debut at this year’s CV Show. The new plant semi-trailer is based on a standard platform specification with a range of optional modules designed to enable load versatility.

The trailer is plated for operation at up to 45-tonnes, with latest developments including a low-profile trailer neck coupled with a reduced incline air-operated neck ramp. Together, these features mean that Montracon’s MT45 trailer enables access platforms – right down to small electric scissors and small forklifts – to be loaded onto the trailer neck.

Other standard characteristics include 300mm heavy-duty side raves, 2.5- and 5.0-tonne capacity side rave lashings, hardwood inspection hatch to facilitate axle maintenance and park brakes to all axles.

Additionally, Montracon’s new trailer comes with Haldex brakes, LED rear light clusters and marker lights, LED stalk lamps at the rear corners, joist landing legs, and 2.5m long, 1.0m wide hydraulically-operated rear loading ramps.

SDC’s Famous Five

SDC Trailers will once again exhibit, this time with five trailers representing the requirements of today’s haulage industry.

First up is a 13.6m GRP parcel van in DX livery based on a proven design, giving a robust and practical approach to an almost non-stop operation. Fitted with a wide slat roller shutter and internal roof mesh to prevent internal damage, the design is seen as a benchmark in national parcel operations.

Recent years have shown a huge increase in the demand for ‘urban’ style reduced length trailers and this is represented by a tandem axle rear steer 10.6m curtainsider fitted with a BPW load restraint system, giving a practical and safe option in load security.

The third trailer lined up for SDC’s show stand is a slimline skeletal trailer fitted with a Genmark UM4 Generator – the first in the UK with a remote unit – capable of carrying all combination containers at a lower than standard height.

Outside the NEC exhibition grounds, SDC will have two rental and leasing spec curtainsiders, demonstrating their continuing support for not only bespoke design, but also the backbone of the haulage industry.

SDC’s Chief Operations Officer, Enda Cushnahan said: “We are very excited to be back at the CV Show in 2017. It is an excellent networking event, giving us the opportunity to review the latest requirements from the road transport sector and a look at how we can align our manufacturing accordingly.”