Post-Brexit explored at IIFA Conference

“Brexit is the most important and significant issue to happen to Ireland this century,” emphasised Tom Thornton, President of the Irish International Freight Association (IIFA) in his closing remarks at the Association’s Brexit seminar held at the Carlton Hotel, Dublin on 21 February last. The well-attended event heard perspectives from a number of expert speakers while the attendees had the opportunity to air their concerns at the workshop sessions.

The speaker panel which included Deirdre Clune, MEP – Ireland’s representative on the EU Transport Committee, John McGrane, Director General, British-Irish Chamber of Commerce, Frankie Devlin, Partner and Fionn Uibh Eachach, Director VAT, KMPG Ireland collectively provided an insight into continental Europe’s reactions to and feelings towards Brexit with reports on developments since the Referendum in June 2016, plus details on the tax implications arising from potential Brexit scenarios based on existing trade agreements within the European Union.

Full report featuring the speaker panel presentations and remarks from the floor will be published in the March edition of Fleet Transport.